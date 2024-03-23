Sunday Space: How to tackle the space debris problem

Space debris is a huge problem. The first piece of space debris came from the launch of Sputnik in 1957. Since that day, many objects have joined Sputnik in orbit, with the potential to collide with other debris and working satellites.
When objects collide in space, it creates more debris.
Currently, the European Space Agency - which tracks space debris - estimates 36,500 objects are orbiting with a size greater than a standard playing card (often rocket boosters large objects alike); 1 million objects between the size of a playing card and a single staple; and 130 million objects smaller than a single staple and larger than the tip of a sewing needle (which are too small to be tracked or detected).
With so much space debris up there and counting, how can we clean up space debris that exists today? Here are just some of the proposed methods for tackling the problem.
This technique uses lasers to nudge space debris and inoperable satellites off their orbit so they can fall back to Earth and burn up in the atmosphere. Ground-based tracking lasers exist in a few places worldwide (including here in Canberra), but higher-powered lasers have yet to be used to nudge space debris.
One issue for ground-based lasers is the need to account for how our atmosphere affects the laser before it reaches the target space debris. One option is to move the lasers closer to the debris.
NASA is funding research into using space-based lasers attached to launched satellites to have more control over the re-entry of debris than from the ground. These lasers could monitor for collisions and nudge bits of debris out of the way to be burned up in the atmosphere.
The term space sweeper has been used to describe many proposed methods of space debris removal that physically move debris off orbit to be burned up in the atmosphere.
The world's first dedicated space debris removal mission is in progress from the European Space Agency. Clearspace-1 will have a claw that will be used to remove a specific rocket that has been in orbit since 2013 on a launch mission due in 2026.
Clearspace will grab the rocket and re-enter the atmosphere with the rocket, burning up in the process.
However, with thousands of pieces of space debris, using a method that requires a new spacecraft for each use is not very efficient.
A space tug is a potential spacecraft that pushes or pulls debris into lower orbits to burn up again in Earth's atmosphere without the spacecraft needing to re-enter the atmosphere.
The proposed designs vary in how the space tug can push or pull debris. For instance, there have been discussions about using magnetic grappling, in which a tug would use magnetic fields to push or pull debris.
In 2018, one mission from the University of Surrey, RemoveDEBRIS, demonstrated the potential for several different methods of space sweeper. RemoveDEBRIS tested the methods of debris removal in low-Earth orbit on balloons deployed from the satellite itself.
RemoveDEBRIS successfully captured a balloon with a net, which burned up in the atmosphere. It also successfully used a harpoon, which shows the potential uses for other future space sweepers.
Another example of potential space sweepers worth noting is from the Adelaide-based start-up, Paladin Space. They are in the process of developing a potential space trash compactor that could scoop up small bits of debris and compact them. Once it's full, it would eject the debris towards the atmosphere.
With all the examples of space debris removal methods that end with burning in the atmosphere, there are others that suggest actually using the debris.
The European Space Agency is committed to being debris-neutral by 2030, with all future projects planned to minimise debris and funding projects that are looking to remove and recycle existing debris.
A method has been suggested for recycling debris in space. Rockets could potentially use recycled debris as metal fuel for propulsion in space. The metal from debris would be transformed into metal fuel rods for a specially designed propulsion system using a space-based recycling centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.