Police search for woman allegedly involved in Mooseheads assault

Police are looking for a woman who was part of a trio who allegedly assaulted two women at the Mooseheads Nightclub in the city on Friday.
She was with a 20-year-old Narrabundah woman and a 22-year-old Bonner woman and allegedly involved in assaulting the two other women on the upper level of the club at around 2am on Friday.
Following the incident, the three women attempted to flee the venue but security were able to detain two of the women. The 20-year-old woman and the 22-year-old woman have since been arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.
Police are now now looking for the third woman.
"She is described as Caucasian in appearance, with a fair complexion, heavy build, and dark hair. She was wearing a black top, dark pants, and black and white shoes at the time of the alleged assault," police said.
"Anyone who can identify the woman, or who may have information in relation to the alleged assault, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website."
The reference number is 7705459. Information can be given anonymously.
