Woman allegedly involved in Mooseheads assault now assisting with inquiries

A woman who was part of a trio who allegedly assaulted two women at the Mooseheads Nightclub in the city on Friday is now assisting police with inquiries.
She was with a 20-year-old Narrabundah woman and a 22-year-old Bonner woman and allegedly involved in assaulting the two other women on the upper level of the club at around 2am on Friday.
Following the incident, the three women attempted to flee the venue but security were able to detain two of the women. The 20-year-old woman and the 22-year-old woman have since been arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.
Police turned to the public for help in identifying the third woman early on Sunday. Shortly afterwards, the woman attended the City Police Station.
Anyone who may have information in relation to the alleged assault, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
The reference number is 7705459. Information can be given anonymously.
