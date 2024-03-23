The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Woman allegedly involved in Mooseheads assault now assisting with inquiries

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 24 2024 - 1:26pm, first published 10:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman who was part of a trio who allegedly assaulted two women at the Mooseheads Nightclub in the city on Friday is now assisting police with inquiries.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.