The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Influential leader strives to make life better for those with disability

March 25 2024 - 11:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah van Poppel has devoted her life to creating a positive change for others with disability. Picture supplied
Leah van Poppel has devoted her life to creating a positive change for others with disability. Picture supplied

Leah van Poppel is successful, selfless and humble. Some may not know her, but she has worked tirelessly to effect change for people with disability in a world where many have been disadvantaged for decades.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra Times app browse

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.