'Clinical' Socceroos promise more goals for Canberra

Goals, goals and more goals - what's not to love?
The Socceroos are oozing confidence they can put together a more attractive playing style that leads to more balls in the back of the net against Lebanon in Canberra Tuesday night.
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold came under fire from some fans following his side's 2-0 World Cup qualifier win over Lebanon in Sydney on Thursday, as his side struggled to create clear chances despite dominating possession.
The match also came at a price with attackers Jordy Bos (knee) and Riley McGree (foot) going down injured and Keanu Baccus suspended. But the return of World Cup hero Craig Goodwin from a virus is a huge boost, and fellow danger man Ajdin Hrustic is poised to make a bigger impact, too, after coming off the bench last week.
"A hat-trick is always my goal," Goodwin said of his aims for the second-leg qualifier where a win will seal the Australia's place in the final stage of Cup qualification.
"I'm feeling good now. Having the chance to put on the national team shirt, I always want to score goals, have assists and do my part."
"There were some positives from the last match, but there were areas to improve on as well like experimenting with the two strikers up top.
"I'm not sure if we'll change things ... but it's important for us to have different ways of playing to adjust against these Asian countries that like to sit deep.
"It's about us being dominant in possession and finding ways to be more potent in attack."
Hrustic said the Socceroos were aiming for a vastly improved performance from their last meeting with Lebanon, wanting to dominate "from the first to last whistle", while teammate Jackson Irvine promised they would be "more clinical" and "decisive in the final third".
"We'll tidy up on the ball, have a few more chances in front of goal, and a few more goals," Hrustic said.
"Five years ago was the last time we were here and I know there'll be a lot of people really excited to see a great performance from us and we want to give them that," Irvine added.
Arnold admitted there were "sloppy moments" in Sydney. He has demanded a more polished effort from his side in Canberra.
But the coach said he didn't pay attention to any criticism from fans about his tactics.
"I don't read anything, I don't do social media," he said.
"My focus is the players and getting the job done for the nation. Don't forget I coached Sydney FC in the A-League, so Wanderers and Victory fans probably don't like me too much.
"Coaching can be a tough gig, but at the same time you've got to enjoy it, and that's what I'm doing."
Goodwin echoed earlier sentiments from the Socceroos that they were disappointed with their heartbreaking extra-time quarter-final exit from the Asian Cup last month, which also came with a fair share of criticism - with some fans even crossing the line with online abuse.
But Goodwin believed Australia still held a strong place in the region as a soccer powerhouse, and the national team wants to keep flexing those muscles through the qualification period to reach an incredible sixth-straight World Cup.
"Whenever other nations talk about the best teams in Asia, Australia is always mentioned," he said.
"There is more pressure on us, but pressure is a privilege and I don't think it'll trouble us. It only accelerates our growth in terms of maturity and performance."
Tuesday: Lebanon v Socceroos, 7.45pm, Canberra Stadium.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.