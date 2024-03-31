The Canberra Times
Times Past: April 1, 1990

April 1 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1990, a surveyor's error dating back to the late 19th century came to light, suggesting that about 5000 Queanbeyan residents may actually live in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) and not New South Wales (NSW).

