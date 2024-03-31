Times Past: April 1, 1990

On this day in 1990, a surveyor's error dating back to the late 19th century came to light, suggesting that about 5000 Queanbeyan residents may actually live in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) and not New South Wales (NSW).
The error originated during the surveying of the proposed Queanbeyan-Michelago railway line. When the NSW government transferred the land to the Commonwealth in 1909, the ACT-NSW border was inaccurately described in official documents, including the Federal Government's Seat of Government Acceptance Act of 1909 and parallel NSW legislation.
This misdescription of the border is expected to have significant legal and financial implications for the governments of the ACT, NSW, and the Commonwealth, as well as for a large number of "former" NSW residents.
The true ACT-NSW border is believed to be approximately 500 metres southeast of its commonly accepted location, placing some Queanbeyan landmarks and residential areas within the ACT.
Areas now identified as part of the ACT include the entire Queanbeyan Racecourse, the council tip, approximately half of Freebody Park, the railway station, the cemetery beside the Queanbeyan River, parts of Ridgeway, minor industrial areas off Yass Road and around Gilmore Road, and residential areas encompassing sections of various streets could comprise up to 20 per cent of Queanbeyan's population.
The surveyor's error was discovered when a retired government surveyor, researching early survey teams of southern NSW, compared the 1909 border description with 1887 trigonometrical measurements.
The small error in the original data near Michelago became magnified, resulting in the current discrepancy in the border location. As a result, Queanbeyan City Council, Yarrowlumla Shire Council, and the NSW government have inadvertently administered a section of the ACT for 81 years.
Consequently, councils may have been invalidly collecting rates and other charges from residents who do not actually live in NSW, and operations such as the council tip near the racecourse and the old cemetery near the river may have been conducted illegally.
The validity of many council developments and activities within the affected areas may also be called into question due to this longstanding administrative oversight.
