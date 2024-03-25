The Canberra Times

Commissioner takes up the fight to break down underlying causes of ableism

March 25 2024 - 11:26am
Australia's new Disability Discrimination Commissioner Rosemary Kayess believes it is imperative we change the community's low expectations of people with disability. Picture supplied
Australia's new Disability Discrimination Commissioner, Rosemary Kayess, says Australians need to reframe how they think about disability and address social structures that prevent people with disability from participating equally in society.

