Times Past: April 2, 1981

On this day in 1981, the air fares from Canberra rose by up to 38.8 per cent. It came of the back of the government's part acceptance of the Holcroft inquiry into domestic fares.
The one-way economy fare to Sydney rose from $40.50 to $56.20, about 38.8 per cent, while the fare to Melbourne increased by 22.6 per cent from $58.90 to $72.20.
First class fares increased at a higher rate due to the differential between first and economy increasing from 25 per cent to 45 per cent.
The steep rise stemmed from findings of the Holcroft inquiry where some short-haul east-coast prices were being discounted at the cost of long-haul prices from Western Australia.
Some travel experts called the new fares "catastrophic" and would put air travel from Canberra beyond the budget of ordinary families.
There were also concerns about Canberra's tourism industry and more than half of the travellers into the territory came by air.
Since the 1980s, domestic flight fares have certainly increased.
Although domestic travel has become quicker and more efficient, it is not without challenges.
Qantas operates three of out every five flights in Australia and has been mired in controversy ever since the COVID pandemic.
The airline has left Australians feeling alienated and reeling over its high costs, unreliability, laying off hundreds of workers and selling tickets for flights which had already been cancelled, all while handing out massive paychecks to its chief executive and board of directors.
Its motto of being 'the spirit of Australia' compounded the disappointment Australians have felt towards the airline as the business continues to work on adjusting its public perception.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.