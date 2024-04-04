Times Past: April 5, 1981

About 3000 enthusiastic individuals gathered at Bruce Stadium to commemorate the formation of the ACT branch of the Scout Association of Australia. It was a vibrant display of unity and celebration among Cubs, Scouts, Venturers and Rovers.
However, a sudden downpour interrupted the planned march past, prompting attendees to quickly seek shelter under the grandstand.
After the formal presentations, warrants were ceremoniously presented to the leaders of the new branch, symbolizing the official establishment of the ACT branch. With the rain subsiding and spirits high, the younger members of the movement eagerly explored a variety of engaging Scout exhibits.
These included captivating displays of campsite setups, innovative climbing structures, and even a unique blindfolded tent-pitching competition.
Cubs were particularly delighted with the sideshows on offer, where promises of prizes added an extra layer of excitement. As the day progressed, Venturers showcased their adventurous spirit by abseiling from the stadium's towering roof, leaving spectators in awe of their skills and bravery.
The festivities continued with an official dinner held at University House later that evening.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.