Times Past: April 5, 1981

April 5 2024 - 12:00am
About 3000 enthusiastic individuals gathered at Bruce Stadium to commemorate the formation of the ACT branch of the Scout Association of Australia. It was a vibrant display of unity and celebration among Cubs, Scouts, Venturers and Rovers.

