Times Past: April 6, 1985

On this day 1985, in a twist of fate, drinkers who were practising safe drinking behaviour by not driving home, were left reeling from delays in getting taxis after a night out.
Some taxi owners over the past year, had opposed new licences but then, the Canberra Taxi Proprietors' Association president, Pat Maguire, had believed the industry could support 12 more taxis.
Maguire had been concerned about ensuring owners and drivers earned a reasonable income. At that time, drivers had been earning about $15 an hour, making it hard to find drivers.
Significant delays in taxi availability had been particularly evident on weekends. For instance, during the Royal Canberra Show's last day around 10.30pm, nearly 100 people in Civic had sought taxis, almost leading to violence at a taxi rank.
Similarly, on a recent Sunday, a tourist coach had unloaded passengers, and in 45 minutes, only three taxis had arrived.
A Downer woman had shared her experience of waiting from 2am to 4am on a Sunday in Civic for a taxi. Aerial staff had reportedly declined bookings, and when a taxi had appeared, people waiting had pushed and shoved to get it.
Maguire, with over 20 years as a Canberra taxi driver, had been proud of the industry but had believed it needed to be economically viable.
The industry had been crucial in transporting people under new drinking laws, but drivers hadn't been able to just wait for customers. If a taxi hadn't been occupied, the driver hadn't been paid. Maintaining a taxi had cost over $25,000 yearly, with 130 taxis then in Canberra.
The challenge had been that people had wanted taxis on standby. Many drivers had risen early on Good Friday for Canberra's Easter exodus, but work had dwindled soon after.
