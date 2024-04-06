The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: April 7, 1990

By Ray Athwal
April 7 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1990, the ACT minister for health, Gary Humphries, stated if 5 per cent of Canberra's population agreed to pay extra taxes, he would reconsider closing Royal Canberra Hospital.

