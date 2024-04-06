Times Past: April 7, 1990

On this day in 1990, the ACT minister for health, Gary Humphries, stated if 5 per cent of Canberra's population agreed to pay extra taxes, he would reconsider closing Royal Canberra Hospital.
It would rely on about 13,000 taxpayers willing to pay an additional $300 annually. Humphries emphasised people should fully understand what they're supporting. He mentioned signing petitions to the federal government in the past to fund the hospital.
Humphries believed building Calvary Hospital a decade ago (1979) had been a mistake and Canberra shouldn't have had three hospitals.
Multiple petitions with thousands of signatures had circulated after a public rally protesting the hospital's downgrading and closure. The rally, attended by up to 350 people, had been organised by the Hospital Employees' Federation.
The federation's secretary, Hedley Rowe, had mentioned strong community opposition against the hospital's closure. A resolution condemning the Alliance government's decision had been passed without calling for industrial action.
A speaker had criticised the federal government for underfunding the ACT in health, education and welfare. ACT governments, both Labor and Alliance, had claimed the ACT inherited a run-down health system.
Unfortunately, the Royal Canberra Hospital that first opened in 1914, closed the following year. It was later demolished in 1997.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.