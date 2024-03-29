Subbies speak out as builders go under

It has been a tough few weeks for Canberra's construction industry.
So bad that subcontractors banded together to front the media, calling for more support and better protections to ensure they get paid on time.
It was sparked by a series of long-standing local building company collapses, most notably Project Coordination and Rork Projects.
One local subcontractor said it had left the industry wondering "who's next?".
About a dozen tradies, along with independent ACT senator David Pocock, called for stronger security of payment laws so workers aren't left out of pocket when building companies fail.
Meanwhile, the peak body for builders met with the ACT government to discuss the state of the industry.
It appeared to be a positive meeting, with Chief Minister Andrew Barr committing to a roundtable discussion in the coming weeks to work out a way forward.
But the Master Builders Association of the ACT called out the territory government over "inflexible contracts" for public infrastructure projects.
The association said it left many builders wearing the cost for factors outside their control.
The Canberra Times revealed this week ACT-born Rork Projects owes its creditors more than $30 million.
About half of that is owed to unsecured creditors, such as subcontractors, suppliers and landlords, who are unlikely to see a cent of it if the company goes into liquidation as expected.
Major construction projects are now in limbo as a result of the recent business failures. Among them is the Australian National Botanic Gardens' $12 million conservatory project.
The build had already been delayed by a couple of years and now things are set to get worse.
Project Coordination was building the "floating cube" structure and was expected to complete the job by mid-year.
It's understood the conservatory will be "delayed considerably" after the established builder went bust.
Despite the troubling time, development has continued elsewhere in the capital.
A luxury hotel brand has signed on to operate the long-awaited Garema Place hotel from 2027.
Crystalbrook Collection has entered an agreement TP Dynamics, the local group developing the 10-storey hotel.
Together they plan to bring a five-star property to Civic, with promises of a rooftop bar, high-end restaurants and an impressive glass-bottom pool.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
