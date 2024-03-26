The Canberra Times
Prescribed burn west of Canberra this week

By Staff Reporters
March 26 2024 - 11:04am
ACT residents may see smoke moving through the west and south of Canberra as a prescribed burn takes place near Uriarra, just across the border.

