Prescribed burn west of Canberra this week

ACT residents may see smoke moving through the west and south of Canberra as a prescribed burn takes place near Uriarra, just across the border.
The controlled burn will be undertaken on Tuesday evening and throughout Wednesday.
Residents are urged to close windows and monitor conditions if the smoke starts causing concern. However, if anyone sees an unattended fire they are urged to call triple-zero.
Prescribed burns are planned to help reduce fire hazards for upcoming bushfire seasons.
The burn will be managed by the NSW Rural Fire Service.
For further information on the burn please visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.