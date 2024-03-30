Ask Fuzzy: What can we do about food waste?

Response by: Dr Suwimol Chockchaisawasdee, Professor Nenad Naumovski and Professor Costas Stathopou
In recent years there have been growing concerns about the unsustainable extent of food waste that is affecting the planet and jeopardising food security.
Reports indicate that approximately one third of all food produced (1.3 billion tonnes annually) is lost or wasted.
As global population increases, demand for food will be even higher, but with finite resources such as pasture, arable land and water, supply will struggle to meet demand.
Food waste has attracted extensive international research that aims to convert a serious problem into an opportunity.
Research focuses on the fact that food waste is just as good in terms of nutrients and bioactive compounds as the food we eat.
Recovering and using those components should enable producers to enhance existing products or develop new ones.
The approach is to recover and reutilise valuable material that would otherwise be sent to landfill or incinerator.
It has significant potential impact at multiple levels:
Encouraging examples are reaching the markets daily.
Recovered bioactive compounds such as those with antimicrobial and antioxidant potential are purified and stabilised.
These can be used as ingredients or supplements in food, feed, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries.
Natural colourants sourced from plant food waste can reduce the need for artificial compounds.
Fibre-rich compounds are enhancing the nutritional value of more traditional goods, with no detrimental effects on its sensory properties.
Smart packaging can be made from biodegradable materials sourced from waste.
These incorporate spoilage or freshness indicators that are also recovered from waste. They reduce the need for plastics while enhancing convenience.
Looking at the bigger picture, it is undeniable that food waste is a major issue that is only expected to get worse as population and demand for food increase globally.
However it is encouraging to see the creative ways to address the problem.
Whether it's fish bones, potato peel, beetroot off-cuts or animal hides, there are highly nutritious ingredients waiting to be recovered and used.
One person's trash can be another's treasure.
