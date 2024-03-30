The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Road laws are important, but what about simple decency?

By Letters to the Editor
March 31 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I have written previously, as have others, on the seemingly intractable bicycle versus vehicle debate. We are reminded of our legal rights, responsibilities and behaviours as road users following incidents of tragic accidents and fatalities and their aftermath, arguments about the inequitable application of registration, insurance and other regulatory requirements and police and judicial statistics.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.