Road laws are important, but what about simple decency?

I have written previously, as have others, on the seemingly intractable bicycle versus vehicle debate. We are reminded of our legal rights, responsibilities and behaviours as road users following incidents of tragic accidents and fatalities and their aftermath, arguments about the inequitable application of registration, insurance and other regulatory requirements and police and judicial statistics.
It is one thing to have the legal and intellectual arguments, but the one thing that underpins all these as shared road users and is not reinforced, is that of respect and common decency.
As a community, we share the abundant services that the ACT has to offer, including as cyclists, pedestrians and drivers on the roads and cycle paths. As individuals, families, workers and as a community we show respect and generosity for each other in so many ways, but the moment we hop in the car or on a bike, it seems to completely disappear.
If we routinely practised this, not only would it lift our spirits, it would reduce the impatience, intolerance and dangerous behaviours which cause so many unnecessary accidents and suffering.
Unfortunately it has become the case that large dangerous fossil-fuel-guzzling and polluting four-wheel-drives have become Australia's biggest-selling vehicle class. One would think therefore that governments would be enacting measures to discourage the uptake of these products.
But no, the government has given an exemption to some very popular large vehicles, such as the Toyota Landcruiser and the Nissan Patrol in that they will have less stringent CO2 limits.
I know the Albanese government has its eye on the next election but if ordinary new medium-sized vehicles have to meet the new emission standards why not these bigger vehicles along with the whole commercial class?
I am in my 80s and cherish my childhood that was, of course, without mobile phones, social media and bastardised news created by a tertiary-educated media.
To eliminate teenage bullying and sexually suggestive actions we must enforce a level of care and safety for children. Parents should determine whether their child needs a smartphone before the child is 16 years of age. By all means, supply non-smartphones to the child if the family agrees, and on their 16th birthday, and if the child has attained enough knowledge and sense of responsibility, give them a smart phone.
It's all about parental care, responsibility and smartness.
So let's see if I've got this right, those pesky Eastern Grey kangaroos are an "invasive" species and deserve to be shot on sight, whilst those cuddly rabbits, cute common mynah birds and majestic carp are all "locals" and need to be protected for the sake of the environment?
In Barr's defence though, it's much easier to shoot those dumb, trusting kangaroos that choose to stand still rather than the moving targets the "locals" would otherwise present. It's all clearly the fault of the kangaroos for not evolving fast enough to clear the hell out. When will the good burghers of Canberra find the backbone to show the hacks comprising this so-called government the door?
The Coalition's stance on nuclear power and vehicles emissions standards has again demonstrated it is captive to the fossil fuel industry.
They are spoilers and have no commitment to effective action on climate change.
Labelling the new vehicle efficiency standard as a "ute tax" that will push up the cost of many models is the latest scare tactic in a long tradition.
Remember how electric vehicles will "end the long weekend", carbon pricing would result in "the $100 Sunday roast" and "Whyalla will be wiped of the map"?
Who does it intend to govern for, the fossil fuel industry or all Australians?
