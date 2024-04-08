The Canberra Times
Times Past: April 9, 1981

By Ray Athwal
April 9 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1981, employees at the Royal Australian Mint were suspected of engaging in an illicit scheme where they produced illegal $200 gold coins by striking the koala image onto 10-cent blanks.

