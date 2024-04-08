Times Past: April 9, 1981

On this day in 1981, employees at the Royal Australian Mint were suspected of engaging in an illicit scheme where they produced illegal $200 gold coins by striking the koala image onto 10-cent blanks.
Detective Sergeant Rick Ninness provided testimony opposing the grant of bail to David Charles Dulhunty, a resident of Boronia Crescent, Queanbeyan, who was found in possession of counterfeit coins.
Dulhunty was discovered with valuable mis-struck coins that originated from the Mint, despite such coins not being authorised to leave the facility, as confirmed by Mint controller Jack Joslin.
The police's interest in the case was piqued when a Sydney coin dealer reported purchasing coins, including koala "coins" on cupro-nickel blanks, from Dulhunty for $50,000.
Upon searching Dulhunty's residence on Tuesday night, the police uncovered a significant number of koala coins and several mis-struck coins concealed in the roof.
Typically, these misstrikes would be identified and not released by the Mint.
Dulhunty claimed to have acquired the coins from an unidentified individual at a hotel.
Concerned Dulhunty might interfere with witnesses, particularly Mint employees, if he were granted bail before a thorough investigation, the police opposed his release.
A search of Dulhunty's home revealed multiple driving licences and bank books registered under various names.
This shows all forms of crime do not pay, be in bills or in this instances, coins.
