Looking for a new forever friend? Check out the pets of the week

This guy is pure entertainment. He's a prankster, a funster. To use the words of the RSPCA ACT's exotic animal carer: "He's a toddler with wings".
Ernie is a playful, very clever corella who we'd love to see trained. He has unlimited potential, still quite young at just over one-year-old and is destined to be your pet and best friend for life.
He likes stretching out his wings for you - which in some birds can be threatening but that's not Ernie's style. Give him a new toy or object and he'll try and put it on his head. If you wear glasses, he's going to take them off your face!
Ernie needs a large indoor or outdoor aviary and an owner with large bird experience, to get the most out of him.
Come and visit Ernie, we guarantee you'll spend at least 10 minutes with him in his aviary soaking up his charm!
Little Roley the cattle dog cross Rhodesian ridgeback has been here too long. He was part of a large litter, and all his brothers and sisters were adopted, leaving little Roley wondering what he did wrong.
He's four months old and time to learn, love and grow in a fun family household. As you can see, he's as cute as they come and will be a fun boy to play with but he's still raw as far as puppies go.
He needs housetraining and socialising, even though he gets hugs, cuddles and walks every day from the RSPCA staff.
Roley is a small part of a large number of puppies we've received this summer and there's still more to come. He's shown us he's smart enough to learn any obedience training and the RSPCA staff will certainly advise you where needed, as with all our adoptable animals.
Come and visit little Roley at the animal shelter in Weston and let him melt your heart.
