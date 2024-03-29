'World-class' Garema Place hotel plans unveiled

There is no better time to build a five-star hotel that will "lift tourism and hospitality" in Civic, the Chief Minister says.
A luxury hotel brand has been confirmed for the long-awaited Garema Place hotel.
Crystalbrook Collection, an Australian hotel group owned by Syrian billionaire Ghassan Aboud, has partnered with local developer TP Dynamics to operate the 238-room hotel when it opens in 2027.
Plans for a rooftop bar, high-end restaurants and a glass-bottom swimming pool were unveiled at a launch event.
Speaking at the future hotel site, Mr Aboud said it was a privilege to bring the Crystalbrook brand to Canberra.
"We were looking for this opportunity more than two, three years," he said.
The ambitious three-year timeframe to build the 10-storey Garema Place hotel has begun.
Businesses, including the historic Gus' Place cafe, closed down earlier this year so demolition of Garema Arcade could begin.
TP Dynamics is developing the hotel, after the firm paid about $30 million to buy the development-approved site from Geocon in early 2023.
The deal between TP Dynamics and Crystalbrook Collection is estimated to be worth $200 million once the hotel is complete.
TP Dynamics founder and managing director Tony Pan said the partnership with Crystalbrook was a "natural alignment".
"Crystalbrook's ethos and values are consistent with our goals for central Canberra's revitalisation and together we are delighted to build a legacy for the city," he said.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said there was no better time to be launching a "world-class new hotel" in the CBD after record tourism figures were released.
The figures showed 5.8 million people visited the ACT in 2023, spending $3.8 billion.
Mr Barr said Canberra had a number of three- and four-star hotels, but not many high-end options for visitors.
"It's been one of the areas that has held back part of our tourism sector," he said.
The Chief Minister said he had met with Crystalbrook Collection about four years ago in a bid to bring the brand to the territory.
"Crystalbrook will build a destination hotel, they will manage a really fantastic offering that will lift tourism and hospitality in our city," Mr Barr said.
The Canberra hotel will join the group's existing properties in Cairns - where the Crystalbrook brand launched in 2018 - Brisbane, Byron Bay, Newcastle and Sydney.
Crystalbrook's first Adelaide hotel is set to open in 2026.
Mr Aboud said his vision of a "truly national hotel group" was coming to fruition.
"This growth of our brand across Australia is delivering a strong base for a future expansion of Crystalbrook Collection into overseas markets," he said.
The group has plans to open a Melbourne hotel and expand overseas.
The Garema Place hotel will also include a luxury retail shop, a day spa, a ballroom for events and three levels of basement car parking.
Also a natural fit for Canberra is the hotel brand's focus on sustainability.
Crystalbrook has a ban on single-use plastics that means no plastic straws, water bottles or single-use bathroom amenity bottles in sight.
Guests can also expect recycled cardboard coat hangers, wooden room key cards, waste-free coffee pods and biodegradable bathroom amenities.
The high-end hotel plans tie in with the ACT government's efforts to revitalise Garema Place.
In March 2023, the City Renewal Authority proposed a series of upgrades to improve safety and accessibility in the area.
