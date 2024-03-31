Governments should beware picking winners

On the face of it, the government's decision to invest a billion dollars of taxpayers' money in the Australian manufacture of solar panels is to be welcome.
The Solar Sunshot program seems to be just what Australia needs. Solar is surely an industry in which our sunburnt country ought to have a future.
And if any area needs new jobs and a new industry, it is the Hunter Valley with its dependence on coal, which clearly is not the fuel of the future.
There will no doubt be loud shouts of praise from the Greens whose very reason for being is to promote energy sources like the sun. And Labor people will be pleased, too, because work and money will be going to a Labor heartland.
Mr Albanese's apparently shrewd move kills two birds with one stone. He pleases environmentalists and those in coal unions. But there are clouds in this blue sky. Governments decide on economic winners at their peril - or rather, at our, the taxpayers', peril.
The three largest manufacturers of solar panels in the world are Chinese companies: LONGi Solar, JinkoSolar and Trina Solar. Six of the top 10 are Chinese enterprises. Two American, a Canadian and a South Korean company make up the others.
The new Australian enterprises will start from scratch. They will not have the benefits of scale, which existing manufacturers have built up over decades. And they will be paying Australian wages and not Chinese ones.
The German experience of the solar panel industry is instructive. Until about a decade ago, its companies were among the world's biggest manufacturers, but since then they have been squeezed by Chinese makers. Tariffs imposed on Chinese panels by the United States have led to a flood of ultra-cheap panels in Europe.
In 2011, Germany decided to close its nuclear power stations by 2022. Many were closed but a few still remain in operation albeit heading towards closure.
Its solar and wind power industries were already strong thanks to a combination of government incentives and scientific research. But a string of German companies went bankrupt when low-cost Chinese imports arrived.
There is now pressure on the government in Berlin to subsidise domestic producers, producers who will also be competitors against the Australian companies Mr Albanese imagines will be internationally competitive.
It may be that the global market will be so big that there's enough demand to keep the Australian companies in business. There may be enough business to keep workers employed in what will be former coal areas of the Hunter Valley as well as competing workers in China, not to mention South Korea, Canada, the United States and Germany.
There is no reason to think that Australian workers aren't as adept at manufacturing goods as anyone anywhere else. There are some great Australian manufacturing companies, making products from microphones to Italian-style coffee machines.
We hope that solar panels will join the list.
But governments need to be wary when they predict market demand. They do have a role by providing broad support to nascent industries. After all, the highly successful Airbus aircraft manufacturer was essentially a government creation.
But being too prescriptive is dangerous. Mr Albanese's advisors may be right in identifying the industry and the place of manufacture.
But there is too much of the smell of political considerations about the decision.
We hope we are proved wrong.
