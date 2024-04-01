The Canberra Times
Canberra

Hear Emma Donovan's new songs, guitar and cello duets and more

April 2 2024 - 5:30am
Tenzin Choegyal. Picture supplied
Tenzin Choegyal. Picture supplied

Heart Strings

An artist, composer, cultural ambassador and the son of Tibetan nomads, Tenzin Choegyal is a master of the lingbu (bamboo flute) and the dranyen (three-stringed lute) and is also known for his vocal ability. He combines the old and the new, performing original compositions inspired by Tibetan texts and poetry, traditional nomadic songs and playful folk tunes. Choegyal has lived in Australia since 1997 and has curated events such as Brisbane's annual Festival of Tibet.. He has performed internationally with musicians such as minimalist composer and pianist Philip Glass. Heart Strings is on at The Street on Friday, April 5 at 7.30pm. See: thestreet.org.au.

