Hear Emma Donovan's new songs, guitar and cello duets and more

An artist, composer, cultural ambassador and the son of Tibetan nomads, Tenzin Choegyal is a master of the lingbu (bamboo flute) and the dranyen (three-stringed lute) and is also known for his vocal ability. He combines the old and the new, performing original compositions inspired by Tibetan texts and poetry, traditional nomadic songs and playful folk tunes. Choegyal has lived in Australia since 1997 and has curated events such as Brisbane's annual Festival of Tibet.. He has performed internationally with musicians such as minimalist composer and pianist Philip Glass. Heart Strings is on at The Street on Friday, April 5 at 7.30pm. See: thestreet.org.au.
Seasoned musicians Sharon and Slava Grigoryan are partners both professionally and in life. She's a cellist who's played with the Australian String Quartet and orchestras and chamber ensembles around Australia, he's a guitarist who's performed and collaborated internationally. Their repertoire spans cultures, generations and genres - from standard works for guitar and cello (by such composers as Vivaldi, Granados and Piazzolla) to creations by contemporary composers, their own compositions and arrangements which shine a new light on familiar favourites. They're performing at The Street Theatre on Saturday, April 6 at 7.30pm. See: thestreet.org.au.
Indigenous singer and songwriter Emma Donovan, has been sharing her stories and songs for more than 20 years, fusing the power of classic American R&B, soul and country with the unique cultural perspective of her Noongar and Gumbaynggirr ancestry. This concert will include songs from her forthcoming album Til My Song is Done, set for release on April 19. All the songs were co-written and produced by Donovan and Mick Meagher with the two sharing a creative connection, harking back to their shared Black Arm Band days. Emma Donovan is performing at the B (Queabeyan Bicentennial Hall) on Friday, April 5 at 7.30pm. See: theq.net.au.
