A string of festival cancellations a chance to rethink live music

It is a bad time to be a music festival promoter. And by extension, a fan of live music.
Lacklustre ticket sales have forced another large-scale music festival to cancel. Splendour In The Grass, held in Byron Bay and Australia's biggest single-ticket festival, this week announced it was cancelled.
Groovin The Moo, which was due to come to Canberra, was cancelled in February. Falls Festival was cancelled last year after almost three decades.
Expensive tickets, cost-of-living pressures and unpredictable weather have taken the shine off once unmissable events.
Festivals collapsing is hardly a new phenomenon in Australia. The Sunbury '75 pop festival, as The Canberra Times noted in January 1975, ended as a financial failure. Bad weather meant there were 10,000 fewer attendees at the festival than expected.
What began as a trailblazing event in 1972 was kaput after four years. Big Day Out, first held in 1992, was cancelled in 2015 by the US-based promoters who bought the rights. The company, C3, said it intended to bring it back in future years. So far, it's never happened.
Once music festivals hit the skids, history shows it takes a lot of effort to get them back.
Live music relies on people buying tickets and going to gigs and concerts. But it would be a serious cultural failure if there are no tickets left to buy or new bands to discover.
The domino-like failure of large music festivals offers a useful moment to consider how Australian live music can be best supported.
Public subsidy of the arts ought to be championed and encouraged. A vibrant cultural scene is a sign of a healthy, cohesive society. But funding such a cultural scene should not be made by way of blank cheques.
Music festivals have collapsed because their promoters were on track to lose money. The question naturally arises whether music festivals are deserving of public support? Do they deserve to be propped up because live music is a cultural and social good?
Propping up faltering music festivals run by commercial outfits would not be the best way to support a strong live music scene.
If large-scale music festivals enter a period of hiatus, attention should focus on how to support local live music away from the muddy fields and camp sites.
A better aim would be to ensure great gigs are played every weekend of the year in Australia's towns and cities, with a sustainable entertainment economy to match, instead of backing only concert extravaganzas.
In Canberra, the ACT government would do better to consider the incentives it has to encourage local and national acts.
Perhaps the territory should also consider expanding the incentives it can offer to operators seeking to operate music venues.
Then there is the matter of getting bands here to play. Canberrans are used to seeing tour announcements with dates and Sydney and Melbourne. What if there was a scheme to incentivise bands making a detour through the capital to play shows?
Consider an accommodation scheme to make it cheaper for bands staying here on tour. Look at a transport subsidy to make the trip to Canberra viable for musicians.
Growing a local scene and supporting Australian performers will lay the foundations for a city that big international names will want to perform in, provided there is infrastructure to match.
Singapore awarded Taylor Swift a grant to lure her to perform her Eras Tour there last month. Paying to encourage a billionaire to play is not what Canberra needs.
Imagine instead what a series of much smaller grants to lure bands to Canberra could do to energise the capital's cultural economy.
