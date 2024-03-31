Supporter of 'poor old' Hanson says she was 'snapperoonied' by cops

"Can I just tell my story first?", a self purported supporter of "poor old" Pauline Hanson has asked a court.
Anna Power, who did not have legal representation, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday when she announced during a bail application: "I'd like to present my case now".
She is yet to enter pleas to two counts of resisting a public territory official, and one each of failing to comply with a police officer's request for identification, and remaining in or re entering a premises.
"I came down here on Monday," Power told the court.
"Poor old Pauline Hanson ... invited me to come down [from Queensland]. I went into the backrooms of Parliament House by her invite."
Power claimed the next day, she "dropped into" the Kingston Hotel when she came across "young staffers who advise our politicians [and] don't listen to us 51-year-olds".
"Young ladies started screaming at me because I was racist when I said stop dividing us by our mutual characteristics," she said.
"They've been brainwashed in this system."
Power told the court she was "snapperoonied" by police after the pub manager called the cops claiming she was breaching the peace.
She said officers had handcuffed "a 51-year-old woman who actually produces something in this country".
Speaking to magistrate Glenn Theakston, Power stated: "I've been incarcerated for two days, mate."
"[This is] a system that is whacked out, man. This system is so wrong."
Mr Theakston told Power her court appearance "isn't an opportunity for a speech".
The cotton farmer told the public gallery, "If you are going to be incarcerated for two days, wear cotton it is the best product."
"Are you taking notes? Because you'll learn more in one half an hour of me than [in] a lifetime."
Power was granted bail and is set to face court again at a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.