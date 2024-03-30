'Rapa doesn't preserve his own body': Stuart lauds milestone man's toughness

Jordan Rapana's one of the most competitive players Ricky Stuart has coached.
It's why the evergreen fullback didn't think twice about putting his body on the line when he returned from a sickening head fracture that required a metal plate and 60 stitches to fix.
Rapana also could have suffered brain damage if he'd received another knock in the same spot to where an accidental head clash left an indentation just above his right eye back in 2014.
That competitiveness is also why the 34-year-old will try to twist Stuart's arm into giving him another contract to take him into his 13th NRL season.
Rapana will play his 200th Raiders game when he runs out at fullback against Cronulla at Shark Park on Sunday.
He also played five games for the Gold Coast before embarking on a Mormon mission and eventually ending up in Canberra.
Rapana started out his Raiders career at fullback and he's come full circle after spending most of his time on the wing.
He was part of one of the most feared wing-centre combinations in the NRL, teaming up with centre Joey Leilua to form the dynamic duo dubbed "Leipana".
"He's tough Jordan. He's had a lot of horrific injuries," Stuart said.
"He had a plate in his head and I still remember the first game back he put his body on the line again.
"He puts his head into positions a lot of other players take precaution.
"Rapa doesn't preserve his own body, which is a reason why he's so competitive.
"He's in every collision and he's fighting for every little scrap."
Rapana's off contract at the end of the year and this season could be his last, but he's in arguably the best shape of his career.
It's why Stuart was expecting the former New Zealand international to look to play on in 2025.
"He'll be trying to twist my arm. We've probably been saying the last year or two that it's his last year," he said.
"But it's a game at a time for Jordan and the biggest thing about Jordan is he's playing so well now because I believe he's taken a lot more of a professional outlook on his preparation.
"He hasn't got the best diet, he hasn't got the best preparation, he's a little bit old school, but what's given him that longevity is he's changed his mindset on some of his behaviours.
"This off-season has been his best body weight ... for probably his career."
While some of Rapana's pre-game preparation might not be the best example for young players - he puts his longevity down to a diet of red wine and chicken nuggets - Stuart said Rapana gave the young players around him confidence.
Stuart also felt he brought out the best in those around him.
At the moment that's a largely young backline, with no one else in the back five older than 24 - at least a decade younger than him.
The form of that back five's a large reason why the Raiders have made a strong start to the season, with Rapana leading the way for the Green Machine in tackle breaks (12) and run metres (535).
"He just competes. He turns up at every little contest with 100 per cent intensity and effort," Stuart said.
"I really enjoy coaching Rapa because you know what you're going to get each week.
"He's just one of those guys you trust and is a player who brings the best out in players around him and that's a wonderful credit."
NRL ROUND 4
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Shark Park, 6.15pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. James Schiller, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 16. Zac Hosking, 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 17. Pasami Saulo, 19. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 20. Kaeo Weekes, 22. Nick Cotric.
Sharks squad: 1. Will Kennedy, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Jesse Ramien, 4. Kayal Iro, 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6. Braydon Trindall, 7. Nicho Hynes, 8. Tom Hazelton, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Oregon Kaufusi, 11. Siosifa Talakai, 12. Teig Wilton, 13. Cam McInnes (c). Interchange: 14. Daniel Atkinson, 15. Jack Williams, 16. Billy Burns, 17. Tuku Hau Tapuha. Reserves: 18. Jayden Berrell, 19. Blake Hosking.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.