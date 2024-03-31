Australia enters fast lane for fast charging electric vehicles

As Australian drivers tackle Easter roads and the Albanese government navigates the politically charged introduction of new vehicle efficiency standards, Labor is pointing to a 90 per cent increase in public electric vehicle fast charging sites since Christmas 2022.
Government figures show there are now almost 900 fast and ultra-fast charging locations (from 24kW up to 350kW speed) nationwide. It is an increase of nearly 100 so far this year and up from 464 fast sites 15 months ago. That's on top of what is now 3000 regular charging stations (up to 22kW speed).
According to separate ACT government figures for February, a quarter of all new cars in the territory is an EV and 7233 vehicles, or one in 50 vehicles on territory roads, are registered as a zero emissions. The federal data shows there are now around 198,000 electric vehicles on Australian roads and the EV models available in Australia have gone from 35 in April 2022 to around 100.
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said there was now more choice and availability with EVs and EV charging.
"We're working quickly to ramp up EV charging across Australia to ensure easier, cheaper holiday weekend driving - with more fast charging added since the election than under the entire nine years of the previous government," he said.
It comes as the federal opposition campaigns against government plans for new vehicle efficiency standards by stirring up discussion of it as a so-called "ute tax." Estimations of the standard increasing the cost of heavier conventional fuel vehicles have been disputed.
The standards, which have been watered down and welcomed by carmakers from Toyota to Tesla, are designed to reduce fuel costs and emissions from new passenger vehicles by more than 60 per cent by 2030.
The measure, which exists in all comparable countries apart from Russia, is expected to expand the range and volume of fuel-efficient, hybrid and EV models available to Australians.
Toyota boss Matthew Callachor would not say at a recent Canberra press conference if new car prices would up, but said Australia was a competitive market that needed to go on the carbon reduction journey.
"We shouldn't be under any illusions that there still remains a very big challenge in achieving these ambitious numbers," he warned.
It is a measure that the Coalition tried to introduce in government, but it is now fervently against it while flagging an alternative policy before the next election.
The opposition wants the government to "come clean" on how much the standard is going to increase the cost of their next family car.
"Peter Dutton's negative no-alition cares more about running scare campaigns than delivering more choice and greater access to families and business to spend less on fuel," Mr Bowen said.
The standard requires car companies to meet a per kilometre emissions target averaged across a carmaker's vehicle fleet sold in a new year. To meet the target, carmakers would need to offer enough fuel-efficient models to offset more-polluting vehicles.
Under the adjusted plan, the government will provide $60 million for EV charging infrastructure at Australian car dealerships.
