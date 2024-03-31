The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Australia enters fast lane for fast charging electric vehicles

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
April 1 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As Australian drivers tackle Easter roads and the Albanese government navigates the politically charged introduction of new vehicle efficiency standards, Labor is pointing to a 90 per cent increase in public electric vehicle fast charging sites since Christmas 2022.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.