NSW police seek man in Gunning area, but please don't approach him

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
March 31 2024 - 11:29am
NSW Police are asking for the public help in finding a 25-year-old man last seen in the Gunning area to the ACT's north east, but warn not to approach him if seen and immediately secure property and vehicles.

