NSW police seek man in Gunning area, but please don't approach him

NSW Police are asking for the public help in finding a 25-year-old man last seen in the Gunning area to the ACT's north east, but warn not to approach him if seen and immediately secure property and vehicles.
In a statement, NSW Police revealed there was a police pursuit of a man known as Tyrone Greystone in the area on Sunday morning and they are still searching for him.
A police spokesperson said the 25-year-old is wanted by The Hume Police District on two outstanding arrest warrants for traffic and property offences.
NSW Police believe Mr Greystone remains in the Gunning area.
Residents in the Gunning and Goulburn areas are being urged to secure their property and vehicles.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged by police to not to approach the wanted man and instead call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.