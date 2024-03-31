The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Roads closed due to house fire in Canberra's north

By Staff Reporters
March 31 2024 - 8:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A fire has broken out at a home on Marjorie Matthews Street in Taylor.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.