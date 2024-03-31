Roads closed due to house fire in Canberra's north

A fire has broken out at a home on Marjorie Matthews Street in Taylor.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Sunday evening.
ACT Fire & Rescue, ACT Ambulance, and ACT Policing were in attendance.
Authorities reported significant smoke was present in Taylor as a result of the fire, via the ESA incident map website.
If affected by smoke in the area, residents were advised to close their doors and windows and remain indoors.
Anyone with respiratory conditions were advised to take additional care and in a life-threatening emergency call Triple-Zero (000).
Marjorie Matthews Street and Baldwinson Street were closed while emergency operations were underway at the residence.
The community had been asked to avoid the area.
