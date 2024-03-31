The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Updated

Fan electrical fault sparked Taylor house fire on Easter Sunday, deems investigation

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 1 2024 - 4:38pm, first published March 31 2024 - 8:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An electrical fault in a fan is believed to be the cause of a fire that broke out at a home on Marjorie Matthews Street in Taylor on Easter Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.