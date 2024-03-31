Fan electrical fault sparked Taylor house fire on Easter Sunday, deems investigation

An electrical fault in a fan is believed to be the cause of a fire that broke out at a home on Marjorie Matthews Street in Taylor on Easter Sunday.
A fire investigation was conducted into the incident on Monday, deeming the blaze not suspicious.
Emergency services were called to the blaze at about 7:30pm on Sunday.
Commander Adam Garrett said five ACT Fire and Rescue appliances responded to the blaze, finding the premises engulfed in flames. The fire appeared to have spread from the room of origin into the roof.
It took just over an hour for the fire to be brought under control, an ESA spokesperson said.
Commander Garrett said there was "a significant amount of damage to the structure".
"The occupants will not be able to reoccupy the building," he said.
The home was not occupied when the fire broke out and no injuries have been reported.
Commander Garrett said the occupants returned to the premises shortly after to find the house alight.
Emergency operations closed down Marjorie Matthews Street and Baldwinson Street on Sunday but both streets have reopened as of Monday morning.
Authorities reported significant smoke was present in Taylor as a result of the fire, via the ESA incident map website.
If affected by smoke in the area, residents were advised to close their doors and windows and remain indoors.
Anyone with respiratory conditions were advised to take additional care and in a life-threatening emergency call Triple-Zero (000).
Commander Garrett said his message to the community was to ensure residents had a working smoke alarm.
"Smoke alarms have proven to save lives," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.