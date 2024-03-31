The Canberra Times
City man to face court for assault, forcing woman into his vehicle

By Staff Reporters
April 1 2024 - 9:45am
A 23-year-old man will face ACT Magistrates Court after allegedly unlawfully entering a Scullin home, assaulting one of the residents and forcing a woman into his vehicle.

