City man to face court for assault, forcing woman into his vehicle

A 23-year-old man will face ACT Magistrates Court after allegedly unlawfully entering a Scullin home, assaulting one of the residents and forcing a woman into his vehicle.
The incident is believed to have occurred at around 4am yesterday.
Police allege the City man unlawfully entered a residence in Scullin and then assaulted one of the occupants.
He then allegedly pulled a woman from the home, forced her into his vehicle and drove her to his residence. Police believe he knew the woman.
He was arrested at his home shortly after and charged with forcible confinement, burglary, aggravated common assault, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
