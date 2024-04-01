See Beginnings and revisitings

The Canberra Times
Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
April 2 2024 - 10:34am
Work Pressure by Dickson College's Solomon Vassarotti Brann. Inset: Chimera, 2021, by Bruce Reynolds.
Rehang

In Bruce Reynolds' exhibition, he revisits modernist sculpture in a pictorial form that drives a wedge between the objects remembered and those depicted in his library, on his screen. The paintings made of lino on wood panels question our trajectory by reconsidering where we have been in ways that are ambiguously rhetorical and specific and attempting to identify the values that determine where we are going. It opens at Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka on Thursday April 11 at 6pm and continues until April 21. See: ccas.com.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

