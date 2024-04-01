See Beginnings and revisitings

In Bruce Reynolds' exhibition, he revisits modernist sculpture in a pictorial form that drives a wedge between the objects remembered and those depicted in his library, on his screen. The paintings made of lino on wood panels question our trajectory by reconsidering where we have been in ways that are ambiguously rhetorical and specific and attempting to identify the values that determine where we are going. It opens at Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka on Thursday April 11 at 6pm and continues until April 21. See: ccas.com.au.

