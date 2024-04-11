Australian Small Business Champion Awards finalists ready to step on stage Advertising Feature

Category winners at the 2023 Australian Small Business Champion Awards. Picture supplied

From more than 5500 entrants, fewer than 1500 have made the category finalist lists of the 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards - the nation's pinnacle recognition awards program that celebrates the achievements and considerable economic, social, and cultural contribution of today's 2.5 million small business operators from across the country.

This year marks the 26th consecutive year of the champion awards and its most successful year to date, with more entries received than any year prior.

Free to enter and judged by an independent panel with small business experience, the awards specifically highlight the finest of Australia's small businesses in the retail, services, and manufacturing industries across more than 100 categories.



Just one small business will be crowned champion per category.



An independent national survey recently commissioned by Precedent Productions, which co-ordinates the awards, found that cash flow and profitability are the top concerns of all small business owners today.



The Woolcott Research-conducted survey also found that 57 per cent of small business owners have a side hustle of some form, primarily to cover financial shortfalls.

Australian Small Business Champion Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe. Pictures supplied

Australian Small Business Champion Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe says now more than ever is the time to strongly support the nation's hardest-working sector.

"I believe the resilience of Australia's small business community is more evident today than ever before in recent memory, and it is absolutely deserving of national recognition," he said.



"The remarkable quantity and quality of submissions we received this year is testament to the triumphant spirit of so many small business operators. We're very much looking forward to celebrating the very best of this nation's small businesspeople in spectacular style this April."

Winners of the 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards will be revealed via two national presentation evening gala events at Sydney's The Star on April 12 and 13, 2024.



To be hosted by popular Nine presenter and journalist Jayne Azzopardi, this year's national presentation gala features a star-studded entertainment line-up fitting to the champion awards' biggest year in over a quarter of a century.



A winner at last year's event celebrates.

Headline stage acts of this year's event include Eurovision royalty Dami Im, the inspirational Harrison Craig, Johnny Manuel and the 'practically perfect in every way' star of the recent Australian production of Mary Poppins, Stefanie Jones.



The 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards are supported by presenting partner the Commonwealth Bank, and major partners Nine Ad Manager, NOVA Employment, Castaway Forecasting, Big Clean, Xcllusive Business Sales and Boa.

