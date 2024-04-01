Police appeal for help in finding assault suspect

Police are asking the public to help find a man who was allegedly involved in a serious assault and is considered a threat to the community.
Michael Williams was allegedly among four people that came to a Duffy residence and seriously assaulted two men residing there in the front yard at around 8.30pm on February 29.
They allegedly used hammers and a knife, causing serious injuries "consistent with grievous bodily harm", police said.
A 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old man faced court last month following the incident.
"Following extensive enquiries, ACT Policing is today seeking public assistance to locate Michael Williams," police said.
"He is considered a threat to the community and should not be approached.
"Anyone that can confirm his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 7687145. Information can be provided anonymously."
