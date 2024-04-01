Hooker SOS: Brumbies coach could come out of retirement after horror injury

ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham is considering sending an SOS to lure scrum coach John Ulugia out of retirement as the club battles a hooker depth crisis.
The development comes after Lachlan Lonergan underwent surgery for a fractured and dislocated ankle suffered in a hip-drop tackle that has sparked calls for the technique to be banned.
Emerging star Billy Pollard is set to step into the starting role for Saturday's clash with the NSW Waratahs, however, the Brumbies' depth beyond there is bare.
Larkham is banking on veteran Connal McInerney proving his fitness to return for his first match of the season after undergoing neck surgery four months ago.
Coaching staff will make a decision on McInerney on Tuesday as they eye certainty ahead of the derby at Canberra Stadium.
Should the hooker be ruled out, Larkham can either turn to an uncapped rookie or a retired veteran.
Junior Wallaby Liam Bowron is considered a future star, however, at just 21 there are fears he may not be ready to be thrown into the fire.
That leaves the door ajar for Ulugia to make a shock comeback from retirement for the second-straight year.
The scrum coach was a late call up for the Brumbies round one win over the Waratahs in 2023 when Lonergan was struck down by illness. A fifth-minute concussion to McInerney saw the 38-year-old play 73 minutes off the bench in an impressive appearance.
Larkham is set to leave the final decision up to his assistant, however Ulugia has indicated Bowron is ready to step up if McInerney fails to prove his fitness.
"We're looking to put Connal straight back in," Ulugia said.
"If he's not ready, it's probably time to blood the junior guys in the squad to see whether they can mix it with the older boys. Liam has done well with us in the pre-season, now he's back in the Academy mix. He's very close to getting a game."
The Brumbies have rallied around Lonergan, with the hooker expected to return to the ACT in the coming days after a successful operation.
It was a particular tough incident to watch for Pollard, who has been mentored by his older teammate since moving to Canberra in 2019.
That relationship, however, has provided the youngster with added motivation to fill the gap left by Lonergan's injury.
"He's been helping me since I've been here," Pollard said.
"He's always done whatever he can to help me. Even if I don't ask him, he comes up to me and has been a really good help.
"I hope he's not out for too long but myself and Con are ready to fill that gap. It's hard to replicate someone like him, he's world-class, but we'll do our best."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.