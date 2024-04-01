The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies
Exclusive

Hooker SOS: Brumbies coach could come out of retirement after horror injury

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated April 2 2024 - 9:29am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham is considering sending an SOS to lure scrum coach John Ulugia out of retirement as the club battles a hooker depth crisis.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.