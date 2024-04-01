It is simply ridiculous to call kangaroos an invasive species

Re "The tranquillity of newsless lives", March 30. Ian Warden's a beauty, isn't he? On the one hand, he wants to be a leftist egalitarian which, in essence, demands a devotion to quantity over quality. It not only gives everyone of age the vote but also considers giving it to those who are even younger. Yet, on the other hand, he wants to bemoan ignorant voters. You can't surf and ski at the same time, Ian.