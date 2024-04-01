'Pride is dented': Raiders urged to use pain of embarrassing defeat as fuel

Former Canberra Raiders captain David Shillington has called on the team's leaders to step up as they look to move on from Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Sharks.
The Raiders jumped out to an 18-0 lead after 24 minutes before imploding to concede 30-straight points and ultimately lose 36-22.
The loss left coach Ricky Stuart furious with his team's performance after they were outplayed by an undermanned Cronulla side.
Such was the Sharks injury toll, Stuart conceded the Raiders were dominated by what was effectively a reserve grade squad in a grim night in the Sutherland Shire.
While starting props Josh Papalii and Joseph Tapine led the way early, the Canberra forward pack struggled to maintain the intensity and the Cronulla interchange swung the game midway through the first half.
Shillington said the loss will trigger plenty of introspection inside the club's Braddon headquarters and urged the team's experienced players to highlight the path forward.
"The senior players are always the ones you turn to in these instances," Shillington said. "[Papalii], Horsburgh, Joe, that's the engine room, the passionate players who get the team going. When they're on, the rest of the forward pack is on.
"When you've had a bad loss, your pride is dented. Those senior players have navigated this before and the junior players will be looking to them to see how they respond, how they'll put their best foot forward to prepare for the next game or if they'll do the opposite and drop their bundle."
"The young players will be looking for positive actions from the senior players to recover for next week."
The Raiders have seven days before they can make amends, with the side hosting Parramatta at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
The match will provide an opportunity to snap a two-game losing streak and prove the Sharks defeat was a blip on the radar.
Shillington played two seasons under Stuart and knows how many of the players are feeling this week.
The coach declared post-game that the performance will be "dealt with" and a number of changes are expected for Sunday's clash.
It is hoped veteran forward Elliott Whitehead and exciting back Albert Hopoate will return from injury, with the duo to provide an immediate impact if they are named.
The Raiders were written off by many experts in the pre-season, with Sunday's loss only amplifying those voices. Shillington expects Stuart to tap into the criticism and adopt a siege mentality for this weekend's game at Canberra Stadium.
"The Raiders showed in the first two rounds they're a good team that can win games," Shillington said.
"They were written off as per usual before round one by all the 'experts'. It was always going to be a tough year with a big turnover of senior players but you can't discount the quality of players they have.
"That front row of Joe and Josh is one of the best combinations in the NRL. Jamal [Fogarty] and the game-breakers in the outside backs can put points on teams.
"This week will be about not letting the loss dent their spirits and the senior players getting this team back to playing their best footy."
