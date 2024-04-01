Festival numbers down as hot Easter weather hits capital

It's been a busy day for what could be the National Folk Festival's youngest attendee, Aurelia Bachler.
At six weeks old, she attended the event with her parents and older brother.
Her dad Andy Bachler said they're excited to be back at the festival.
"She's dealing really well. With a one month old, we didn't want to spend a lot of money and stay for potentially just two hours, so we just came today," he said.
"She's been a good little baby, we wouldn't have attempted it otherwise."
It was a sugar-filled weekend for Canberra's kids, with an easter egg hunt held at Haig Park for locals.
They had to be quick though, with chocolate eggs at risk of melting before they got into the kids' mouths.
It was a high of 28 degrees in the capital on Sunday, with temperatures pushing 30 on Saturday.
The weather is expected to turn on Tuesday, with rain forecast and a low of 6 degrees on Wednesday.
Spirits remained high at the folk festival despite the blazing sun.
Mum Katy Cuthbert, with her partner and three girls Roisin, Brigid and Molly Meabh, said they come down from Sydney every year.
"It's a very busy holiday, it's not a relaxing holiday," she said.
"We've never known it so hot. We usually come with all our coats and winter things.
"But this time we were like 'uh oh, better make some tie-dye T-shirts'."
The shirts got a lot of wear over the weekend, according to Ms Cuthbert, but luckily it was hot enough for them to wash and dry quickly.
Crowds had cleared out by Monday afternoon, with many attendees on their way home.
Fears are also growing about the future of Australian live music, with a string of cancelled festivals in recent weeks.
Low ticket purchases and the cost of living crisis have been suggested as causes of the cancellations.
Stallholder Jai Hoinville said he thinks there's also been a drop in numbers at the folk festival this year.
READ MORE:
"It was much bigger last year. I think this year it didn't coincide with school holidays, and maybe they didn't have the headline acts."
"A lot of the other food vendors have told me they haven't done very well, barely covered costs. But we've still done OK."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.