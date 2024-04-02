The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Exclusive

ACT $58.8m 'bridging the gap' deal struck under Murray-Darling Basin Plan

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
April 2 2024 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In a first under the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, the Albanese and ACT governments have reached a "bridging the gap" deal to make good on the territory's obligations to return 4.9 gigalitres of water a year to the struggling river system.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.