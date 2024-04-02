Victim-survivors 'insulted' as MPs try to deal with MPs behaving badly

The thousands of Australians who support the political landscape exist in a post-Jenkins Review world, but House-smashing change is not immediate nor is it easy.
Years after high-profile complainants first came forward with their experiences and two and a half years after the landmark Kate Jenkins-led Set the Standard report, badly behaved MPs, political staffers, and parliamentary staff are still making life hard for others and there's mystery about whether they are cautioned if not chastened.
A new body to investigate allegations of misconduct in Federal Parliament as recommended by Set The Standard is overdue, but the government, with support from a cross-party parliamentary working group, is now getting onto the Independent Parliamentary Standards Commission for serious complaints.
It would complement the now-running Parliamentary Workplace Support Service by investigating complaints and, where substantiated for politicians, impose sanctions of what is proposed to be a fine of 2 to 5 per cent of an MP's base salary.
"There has been no good explanation and no apology for the delay. That's an insult to everyone who has been affected by sexual assault, harassment, bullying or discrimination in parliamentary workplaces," an anonymous victim-survivor of a parliamentary assault, bullying and discrimination has told The Canberra Times.
"Politicians owe it to survivors to do better."
Amid the dragged-out awkward situation of politicians deciding the fate of other politicians, there appears to have been a leak from the cross-party group or around it.
Parliament, having already agreed in February 2023 to behavioural codes of conduct for MPs and senators for serious cases of misconduct, has to pass legislation for the sanctions.
So we knew that parliamentarians could be suspended, be dismissed from a select committee, or have their salary or allowances docked. We know now that it is lined up to be a fine of 2 to 5 per cent of the current base salary of $217,060, which would see a parliamentarian docked between $4341 and $10,853.
And, it is now revealed that complaints of sexual assault, harassment, and bullying could remain secret with the new body enforcing confidentiality agreements.
"I am concerned about the proposed confidentiality provisions. Bad behaviour in the workplace should never be covered up. It should only be kept confidential at the request of the person who has been mistreated, never to protect the perpetrator," the victim-survivor said.
"The real test will be how these powers are enforced once they are introduced, particularly in cases where an alleged perpetrator is a high-profile politician."
And the standards for politicians are different. Enforcement is a serious question.
In the public service, a breach of the code of conduct could lead to termination, reduction in classification, re-assignment, reduction in salary, a reprimand, and a possible fine of "no more than 2 per cent of an employee's annual salary".
But there's no risk in this plan of an MP or senator losing their job. It is a possible suspension and, for non-compliance, that could be contempt of parliament. That path leads to possible censure. A path Scott Morrison well knows.
Ultimately, the fate of a politician would be for the electorate to decide.
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has indicated the rate of sanctions has not been settled and neither has the question of whether there will be an embarrassment factor for those found guilty.
"Obviously, the rate of sanctions, whether there are financial penalties, what is the publication of complaints if complaints are substantiated - they are all, I guess, mechanisms that could be used to make sure that people are held to account for their behaviour in this place," she told reporters.
It is hoped the new commission will be up and running by October, but that is for Parliament to decide.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.