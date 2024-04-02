Is this the start of an exodus? Canberra loses star player as uncertainty continues

Canberra United has lost one of its biggest stars, with Vesna Milivojevic bound for Sweden amid concern of a mass exodus as players wait for answers about the club's future.
Milivojevic has signed for Swedish club IFK Norrkoping in the Damallsvenskan, the top-flight division in Sweden.
There is concern more will follow with Canberra's future in the top domestic competition uncertain amid a stalled A-League Men expansion bid and Capital Football citing significant financial hurdles to continue running United beyond this season.
United's captain and league-leading goal-scorer Michelle Heyman has already declared star players would walk if they don't have clarity on the club's future soon.
Milivojevic is the first to go with several players already being circled by rival clubs.
"I am very excited about this opportunity to play for IFK Norrkoping. I am looking forward to playing in Europe again, this time in Sweden," Milivojevic said.
"I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates and the management staff. I hope to develop my game to the next level with the help of the leaders.
"My goals are to contribute to the team in every way and win games by working hard and assisting and scoring goals. I would like to thank IFK for this trust."
The Serbian international made 40 A-League appearances for Canberra United and scored 18 goals while emerging as one of the club's most important players under Njegosh Popovich.
"We thank Vesna for her time with Canberra United where she became a firm favourite with our loyal supporters and made a telling difference during many fixtures for the club," Canberra United chief executive Samantha Farrow said.
"The opportunity to move abroad and play in a top European league was something that Vesna was keen to explore, and this is a tremendous opportunity for her in her career."
Capital Football officials promised to step up its discussions with key stakeholders of the stalled A-League Men bid, which has unintentionally impacted United.
Australian Professional Leagues officials planned to announce a financial backer for the Canberra franchise by June - only to continually push the date back.
The delays have been caused by the involvement of the Foreign Investment Review Board and the Australian Transaction Report and Analysis Centre, who have been drawn in given the size of the investment.
ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry announced an advance of next year's $250,000 in government funding to help United if Capital Football are to remain in charge of the club.
Farrow hit back at claims Capital Football did not support women's soccer as "unfair and unwarranted", following a fan petition to "save Canberra United".
Farrow warned community players will wear some costs if Capital Football has to prop up United, after revealing the association had spent $1.25 million per year on the team in the past two seasons.
