The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Alleged drug importer's naivety 'would be laughed at by jury': magistrate

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated April 2 2024 - 3:37pm, first published 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An alleged drug importer has denied knowing about the $350,000 worth of heroin found in a parcel he is accused of helping pick up from a post office.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.