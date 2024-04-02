Man accused of 'grabbing' woman at nightclub in indecent assault

A man allegedly grabbed a woman "inappropriately" while she was trying to leave a nightclub in Canberra's CBD, police say.
The man is accused of being involved in an "indecent act" at Mooseheads on London Circuit about 2.30am on Friday, March 29.
Security allegedly removed the man from the venue, and he is said to have left before police arrived.
ACT Policing published an image of the man and said they wanted the community's help to identify him.
The man in the image is pictured with short dark hair and wearing a grey T-shirt.
"Anyone who can assist in identifying the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference number 7711477. Information can be provided anonymously," ACT Policing said.
