Australia's gender pay gap: Separating fact from fiction

How the gender pay gap has a lifelong impact on the earnings of women in Australia. Picture Shutterstock

For many Aussies, getting your first job can be an empowering experience. The ability to earn a few dollars, whether you're flipping burgers or stacking shelves, often provides us with our first taste of independence.

As we get older, we transition into different stages of our lives - maybe we continue education through an MBA online, or choose to start a family. The decisions that we make have an impact on what we earn - however, other factors such as bias in decision-making help to contribute to a broader issue called the gender pay gap.

It's often a conversation point mired in confusion - with men and women receiving equal pay for the work they've done for nearly 60 years, why does this gap still exist? Let's separate fact from fiction, and learn about how the gender pay gap has a lifelong impact on the earnings of women in Australia.

Common pay gap misconceptions

The gender pay gap is often associated with a range of different connotations - and unfortunately, there is a wide range of myths that are often attributed to it.

A significant proportion of the myths associated with the gender pay gap tend to revolve around the opportunities that men and women have in the workforce. Common misconceptions involving women and the workforce include the idea that women have the same opportunities, don't negotiate, and are happy to take on the role of being a parent.

In reality, men and women face different obstacles when wanting to be caregivers. Cultural biases often exist, shaping the ways that men and women engage in the workforce. Consider, for example, the fact that in 2022, only six per cent of ASX300 CEOs were women - a stark reflection on the leadership of corporate Australia.

How is the gender pay gap calculated?

The gender pay gap can be calculated in a few different ways - as different reporting agencies have different standards on the data they collect. Typically, the gender pay gap is treated as the proportionate difference between the average remuneration of men and women.

In Australia, the gender pay gap is reported in two separate contexts. The first considers base remuneration (excluding overtime and bonuses), based on Australian Bureau of Statistics data. This is released twice yearly, in February and August.

Additionally, the Workplace Gender Equality Agency conducts an Employer Census, which is held each November. This pay gap takes into account total remuneration, including bonuses and superannuation. Understanding the gender pay gap when considering both base and total remuneration can provide a holistic view of the scale of the gap.

As a broader target, employers should aim for a gender pay gap within 5 per cent. This allows companies to account for employee turnover and business operations.

As a part of commitments by the Federal Government to tackle the gender pay gap, regulatory change was introduced in 2023 to ensure the publication of gender pay gaps at approximately 5,000 private sector employers. This is becoming increasingly widespread across developed nations, with the OECD reporting that some 21 of 38 OECD national governments now provide this pay gap data to the general public.

The latest data, published by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency in February 2024, revealed there has been some progress in tackling the gender pay gap.

The life-long impacts of the gender pay gap

An often misunderstood aspect of the gender pay gap is the impact that it has on many aspects of financial wealth over a lifespan. For those who don't fully understand it, the gap is often misinterpreted as a single event that must be addressed - which ultimately misrepresents the size and scale of the gap.

While legally, the Equal Pay Act has been in place since the 1950s, a combination of biases (both conscious and unconscious), discrimination, and the historical undervaluing of women's work has resulted in an environment where:

Historically, stereotypes of 'carer' and 'breadwinner' have developed when discussing the role of each gender in the workforce.

Entrenched social standards result in women being more likely to undertake part-time work or parental leave. Subsequently, this leads to an environment where men are less likely to utilise parental leave.

With increased leave, women are less likely to be considered for leadership roles, even if they're capable. This is often due to caring responsibilities impacting career outcomes.

Statistically, while the gender pay gap may sit at 21.7 per cent in private companies, its compounding impact on the working life of women can have drastic impacts. Take, for example, the median superannuation balance for men and women between the ages of 60 and 64 - approaching retirement. The median balance varies by a whopping 33.49 per cent, according to data published by the leading industry body, ASFA - with men typically having an additional $53,000 in their superannuation as they hit retirement age.

Tackling the gap

How do we begin to tackle the gender pay gap? Fortunately, there are steps that can be taken to start addressing the gap - starting with three key principles - transparency, accountability and awareness.

By being aware of the gender pay gap, employers can begin to examine their own biases (conscious and unconscious), and how they shape business decision making. Research has shown that companies gathering data and doing pay audits can go some way in closing the gap.

Encouraging transparency through the regular publication of the pay gap can help support conversations around the pay gap, and provide valuable insights on if the industry is heading in the right direction. WGEA regularly publishes updates to their Data Explorer, which allows organisations to get an idea of how they're performing when compared to other companies.

Finally, keeping organisations accountable can also be a great way to drive change. Recent data published by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency highlighted that companies such as Commonwealth Bank and Qantas still had substantial pay gaps that needed to be tackled.