New lettters take - April 2024

Arguably the next ACT election is for the Liberals to lose, but winning is still a tough ask in this town. As ACT residents cast their votes on 19 October, I wonder how many people will remember the serial incompetence and corrupt behaviour that has occurred on Andrew Barr's watch. How many will remember that his "leadership" has generated an annual debt interest repayment bill of $5,000 to each ACT household, and that he has consigned at least the next generation to paying off the debt accumulated on his watch, allowing incompetence and corrupt behaviour to pass without ministerial accountability? History tells us that the electorate takes a dim view of governments that lose their way, letting down the people they have been elected to serve. Now might be a good time for the ACT Liberals to ensure they are match ready and demonstrate to the electorate that they are an alternative worthy of our votes. They couldn't do any worse than the current mob. It's either the Liberals, or the drover's dog, and the way things are looking right now, any drover's dogs that are available might already be fully committed to duties in the US.