New lettters take - April 2024

DAMNED YANKEES
Oh, dear, here we go again using "beltway" to describe whatever space it is that federal politicians, public servants, and journalists occupy in Canberra (Letters, July 12). We don't have a beltway, just a couple of ring roads around Parliament House. Canberra isn't Washington. The advance of American English in Australia again.
James Mahoney, McKellar
ISRAEL IS FAITH
With reference to the Prime Minister, Kerry Foster (Letters, July 12) claims Israel is a state based on faith. Given Israel's existence goes back to the book of Genesis, and that Jerusalem is a holy city to three religions, I contend faith is based on Israel.
Anthony Bruce, Gordon
USE A TRUCK
R Webb (Letters, July 11) raises the problem of delivering batteries to towns which don't have a rail link. Why couldn't large batteries be delivered to isolated towns by road (and possibly at less cost than by building rail infrastructure or a transmission line?)
Rod Carter, Murrumbateman, NSW
AWAITING VERIFICATION
SHORT
Putin's next victim?
Now that a Moscow court, obedient to the tyrannical Russian president, has ordered the arrest of Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Vladimir Putin's "mysteriously" deceased most feared opponent, Alexei Navalny will Ms Navalnaya be the next threat to Putin's absolute power to "disappear"?
Putin's evil influence and reach spans continents.
Dr Douglas Mackenzie, Deakin
XXX
SHORTS
XXX
Albo out of touch
It was interesting watching PM Albanese's press conference on the UK election.
He dutifully referred to the incoming PM as Sir Keir Starmer. Which of course is correct.
But as Albo is a good friend of Starmers he should know Starmer does nor like to be referred to as Sir Keir.
It is of course an UK honour conferred from an earlier bureaucratic life.
I recognise that Albanese is a busy man, but he has a large office that ought to know these things. But more substantively than that, it struck me, as raising (again) the question of whether Albanese is actually too timid and risk averse to be a fully effective leader of this country.
Jeff Hart, Kingston
SBS's Nazi obsession
For a considerable time now SBS has provided us with regular programs on Hitler, the rise of the Nazis and other related topics. I have to ask "why?"
What is it that someone who prepares SBS programs is so obsessed about? Do they not understand how very painful these subjects are to so many people who suffered under the German regimes at that time?
This is not just an obsession it appears to be a very sick mind.
Malcolm Fyfe, Broulee, NSW
Political trust deficit
I refer to the excellent article by Elizabeth Tydd, the Australian Freedom of Information Commissioner. (July 8).
She references the fundamental values of the Parliament of Australia, which are derived from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948. Australia has no federal human rights act, unlike UK, US, NZ, Canada and the European Union.
Strong recommendation from very reputable and respected bodies support the introduction of a federal Human Rights Act (the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Human Rights and the Australian Human Rights Commission in it's report Free+Equal.
A federal Human Rights Act would form part of the ethical infrastructure, which, acting with FOI and National Anti-Corruption Commission, would make governments more accountable to citizens and provide redress for infringements of rights.
This would increase trust in governments which is currently at a historical low and which is vital to a properly functioning democracy.
Dr Kristine Klugman OAM, president, Civil Liberties Australia, Canberra
XXXXX
Mark Sproat ( letters , july 09 ) is saying that as Muslim Senator
Fatima Payman chose to vote according to her conscience by crossing
the floor , demonstrates that " she had no business being a member of
the Labor Party in the first place " . Does that effectively mean that
to become an ALP member a prerequisite to membership is that you
cannot have a conscience and act in a principled manner ?
Its time for Labor to catch up with the the twenty first century and
modify their archaic solidarity rule to allow members to act according
to their conscience , and cross the floor without penalising them .
Other parties have , Labor should too .
Mario Stivala
32/2 Joy Cummings Place
Belconnen
XXX
No, Ross Hudson ("Democrats have been caught short", letters July 8th),
President Biden could not have stacked the (Supreme) Court with four
more liberal justices! Changing the number of Justices on the Spreme
Court is the preserve of the US Congress, through the passage of a
Judiciary Act. The latest attempt to achieve such a change was taken by
Democratic Senators and Representatives in May 2023, but failed because
the Republicans held ( and still hold) a majority in the House of
Representatives. As to pushing Trump prosecutions more quickly, a
prosecution case against Trump has to be not only air-tight, it has to
be nuclear bomb-proof! And that takes time. Even then, if the judge
assigned to the case is, or appears to be, favourable to Trump (think
Judge Cannon in Florida!) things will get drawn out. Worse still, if the
final Court of appeal is similarly disposed - yes, the Supreme Court of
the US - things get very drawn out! Supposedly, the US has three
co-equal Branches of government, but the Judicial Branch seems to think
it is more co-equal than the other two!
Paul E Bowler
11 Kathner Street
CHAPMAN
XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
Jack Waterford (Opinion 6/7) hit the nail squarely on the head: the strategic and tactical geniuses in the PMs Office and the man himself have mismanaged the Israel/Palestine issue. The party has a history of being too clever by half and making rods for their own back, for example, Tampa, offshore detention and AUKUS submarines. Instead of doubling down and gaslighting Fatima Payman, Albanese and his crew should admit they have misread the room and invite Ms Payman back into the fold. Albanese has come out saying we don't want religion in politics yet he has opened the door. Time he, as good leaders do, acknowledged his mistake.
The success of Teals and independents at the 2022 election showed Australians want progressive governments that act in the best interests of our society. So far in this parliament the LNP and the Greens have concentrated on spoiling for their selfish political ends and Labor has again been suckered into that game.
I am despairing of the lot of them.
David Groube, Guerilla Bay NSW
Senator Payman doesn't seem to realise that if you start a fight and get beaten up, it's your fault.
A recent BBC item on Gaza reported 70% of Gazans are equally ignorant, supporting Hamas and the 7 0ctober invasion of Israel but blaming Israel for the suffering that support has brought them..
Such irrational thinking has led to Fatima Payman, with her support for Palestine, indirectly supporting Hamas, who are even worse than the Taliban her family fled Afghanistan to avoid.
A predictable outcome from a selection process that puts woke issues like diversity ahead of suitability to represent Australia in the senate.
Yours truly,
Doug Hurst Chapman
There have been some pertinent articles in the Canberra Times over the past few days relating to the continuing saga of illegal drugs in our midst.
Firstly, the Editorial, (Smoke and mirrors cloud new vape ban, 7 July), which recognised the probability that the latest legislation will inevitably hand the sale of vapes and e-cigarettes into the hands of the illicit trade.
Secondly, the article (Safe injecting rooms needed. 10 July p 16). concerning the latest drug introduced onto the black market, a synthetic opioid, protonitazene which has already caused four deaths in Melbourne,
Thirdly, and perhaps the most telling article - (A-G warns Australia is a playground for organised crime', 10 July). This article tells us that drug offences were the single largest source of money laundered in Australia, illicit drug sales alone generating at least $12.4 billion a year. Mark Dreyfus, Attorney General is very concerned that Australia could be 'grey listed' by the global financial watchdog.
In over 30 years since I have advocated for drug law reform the rhetoric has not changed much.
Mr Dreyfus wants to reduce the drug trade and advocates for drug law reform want to save lives. Therefore, to satisfy both objectives the rational thing to do is to remove the criminal sanctions from drug use, regulate the drug market where possible, increase harm reduction strategies, educate our young and most importantly tackle the inequality in our society which gives all people hope for their future.
M McConnell, Giralang
Going by the current NATO celebrations, Biden's narrow re-election strategy is now clear - to do a Thatcher-Falklands on Ukraine, attempting to conceal his non-competence and worse via unrestrained warmongering, whatever the human (to Ukraine) and financial (to the US and its lackeys) cost may be.
Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016 with performances such as in the Republican primaries, when he famously creamed hopeful Jed Bush with "Your family spent three trillion US taxpayers' dollars turning the Middle East into the nightmare it is today". May this history repeat itself.
Regards,
Alex Mattea
Kingston
Reporting of corrupt conduct by senior ACT government officials with respect to the Campbell Primary School modernisation project, allegations of "serious corrupt conduct" with respect to the CIT's "systems and critical thinking" contract, and before that, the $70 million of ACT rate payers' dollars squandered on the failed HR project, recalls the series of government bungles culminating with the Khemlani affair, which led to the demise of the Whitlam government in 1975. Eight years later, after the Fraser government had similarly lost its way, Bill Hayden said "A drover's dog could win the next election". (Luckily, we had the great Bob Hawke instead.) Given the ACT Labor/Greens government's abysmal performance in recent years, we might have to draft the drover's dog again.
Arguably the next ACT election is for the Liberals to lose, but winning is still a tough ask in this town. As ACT residents cast their votes on 19 October, I wonder how many people will remember the serial incompetence and corrupt behaviour that has occurred on Andrew Barr's watch. How many will remember that his "leadership" has generated an annual debt interest repayment bill of $5,000 to each ACT household, and that he has consigned at least the next generation to paying off the debt accumulated on his watch, allowing incompetence and corrupt behaviour to pass without ministerial accountability? History tells us that the electorate takes a dim view of governments that lose their way, letting down the people they have been elected to serve. Now might be a good time for the ACT Liberals to ensure they are match ready and demonstrate to the electorate that they are an alternative worthy of our votes. They couldn't do any worse than the current mob. It's either the Liberals, or the drover's dog, and the way things are looking right now, any drover's dogs that are available might already be fully committed to duties in the US.
Kind regards,
Ian Pearson
1/7 Bowen Drive
BARTON
Scientists need to be able, where appropriate, to communicate their findings to the wider public in an accessible manner.
It's a pity therefore that Milton Speer and Lance Leslie's interesting article on Southery Busters (CT 10 July) was marred by their references to wind gusts variously exceeding 14 metres per second or 21m/s.
How many readers have a clue as to what metres per second equate to?
For the information of readers, my internet search shows that 14m/s is the equivalent of 54km/hr and 21m/s is 75/km.
John R Baker
Mobile: 0428 630 156
Home: 02 6161 3541
Email: john@jreabaker.com.au
20 Wells Gardens, Griffith, ACT
Heart warming story today re the latest Koala joey at Cbr's own National Zoo. Congratulations to all keeper staff.
Then to read of the perilous sate of Koala population generally. Good to be reminded.
The story degenerated into high farce. Suggesting anyone ring ACCESS Canberra re injured wildlife. A form of animal cruelty while you hold the line for 1/2 hr plus. Gibberish and music coming down the "help" line. The injured animal in agony all the while. In the real world, dispatch of the injured animal is the most humane solution.
I recently waited 1/2 hr for telephone contact with Domestic Animal Service (via ACCESS). The two (too young, fit, well turned out, knowledgeable, courteous) Officers were superb. Highest praise. Stray distressed dog taken for location of owner. It is the sharp end of service delivery that serves the Cbr pop and animals. Not the computer generated obstructions devised by back office.
Yours faithfully Christopher Ryan , Watson
A friend recently referred to Peter Dutton as 'Nowhere Man' as the Beatles tune was playing in the background. I said that is more of a fitting description of Anthony Albanese considering the position of his party in the 'No Man's Land' between the Two States his party declares is their policy. A former member of the party now sits in 'No Man's Land' in Parliament because she took a stand against a war that sickens the stomach with it's nightly images. Is this the same party that opposed the war in Iraq and Vietnam but now finds itself in an 'AUKwardUS' situation needing to follow the US? This is the band of brothers and sisters that should have championed Same Sex Marriage but were hogtied by a softly softly unity ticket. Oh to have a government that reflected the thoughts of the majority of the nation and the courage make a stand that will be at least noticed rather than hide in the shadows.
tim Kilby, Kambah
Commendably, the Albanese Government is indicating that Australia will now require real estate agents, lawyers and accountants to comply with anti-moneylaundering law (AUSTRAC statement, Tuesday 9 July). Australia's previous governments, along with those of the US, Haiti, China and Madagascar among a very few others, ignored the repeated calls of the OECD's Financial Action Task Force to block the access of organised criminals to these "services", which have effectively become the principal enablers of crime in this country, along with the Casinos.
These sectors had been included in the FATF's "40 recommendations" to counter moneylaundering as long ago as 2003. In their 2015 "Mutual Evaluation Report of Australia", the FATF noted that "Most designated non-financial business and profession sectors (in Australia) are not subject to AML/CTF (Anti-MoneyLaundering/Counter-Terrorism) requirements, and do not demonstrate an adequate understanding of their ML/TF risks or have measures to mitigate them effectively. This includes real estate agents and lawyers, both of which have been identified to be of high ML risk in Australia's National Threat Assessment". So our previous Governments already knew of the risk - and sat on their hands.
In fighting against their need to comply with these laws, these professions have been protecting their most corrupt members and costing Australians billions. It's not just a law enforcement issue - for example, criminals don't worry about outbidding others for houses, because it converts their ill-gotten gains into legitimate assets, hence our current housing affordability crisis. Moneylaundering is a crime that affects us all in one way or other.
Adj Prof. John Walker
CEO John Walker Crime Trends Analysis
158 The Park Drive, Sanctuary Point, NSW
So, David Hobson ("Nuclear needs water", letters July 9th) if sea water
is not suitable for nuclear power stations because of the contaminants
in it, how come most of the nuclear power stations in the UK are located
on the coast, right by the sea? This includes the new Sizewell C nuclear
power station ( joining earlier stations A & B) which is located just
100 metres or so from the North Sea shoreline? Growing up just a few
miles north of there, on the coast, I can assure you that the North Sea
is definitely not free of contaminants!
Paul E Bowler
11 Kathner Street
CHAPMAN
Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi, a Muslim, claims that it is not up to Western countries to decide that Hamas be dismantled from running Gaza. At the same time, she demands that our (Western) government impose sanctions on Israel. Why should we stop the ability of Israel to defend itself against Islamic fanatics who have said, time and time again, that they will wipe Israel off the map? She has never condemned those statements.
October, 7, 2023 was an attempt to brutalise Israel in the most vicious manner. Faruqi can't seem to bring herself to condemn this action and she is obviously blind to this. It is pretty obvious by her failure to call out the criminal and terrorist action by Islamists against Israel and by opposing suggestions that Hamas be kicked out of governing Gaza, that Faruqi is promoting the medieval and hate-filled Islamist infidel agenda against Israel. She's delusional if she believes Israel will tolerate a terrorist run state on its border. No self-respecting state would agree to that proposal. All Israel is doing is protecting its state and the citizens within its borders. She was elected in Australia to pursue issues facing Australian citizens, not a foreign Australian designated terrorist organisation with blood on its hands.
COKE TOMYN
Camberwell, Vic.
XXXXXXXXX
Competitors and spectators anticipating the 2024 Paris Olympics may enrich their appreciation by recollecting the French Olympiad of 1924 which featured Scottish athlete and preacher Eric Liddell.
Shunning his preferred 100 metre dash because the final occurred on a Sunday, Liddell spent the day preaching in a Parisian church but was vilified in the UK as a traitor.
Opting for the 400 metre event held on 11 July 1924, Liddell entered the stadium, when a supporter slipped him a note citing Almighty God who said, "Those who honour me I will honour". Though not expected to perform well, he broke the Olympic record and won by five metres.
The traitor became a hero who went on to give his life in mission, eventually dying as a prisoner of war.
DAVID D'LIMA
17 Seacombe Road, Sturt SA
Ian Morison (CT, Letters, 7 July 2024) clearly wants us to get excited about Mr Dutton's nuclear flight of fancy, which may even have been a good idea 20 or 30 years ago when renewables were in their infancy and more expensive than they are now. He also seems to think that nuclear power plants will somehow enable us to dispense with the transmission lines that facilitate the distribution of power to population centres across the country.
Aside from the reality that it will take a long time to develop a regulatory regime, and that nuclear plants are super-expensive and slow to design and build, it is obvious that no government is going to commence work on seven power stations at the same time. They will start with one, and subsequent governments will conclude that the costs and the timeframe have made numbers 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 completely unviable.
It is totally unfair of Mr Dutton to promise cheap nuclear-generated power to seven regional communities. He knows that it is never going to happen. Even if one gets built, it will be at least 20 years away, and will have to be continually subsidised by taxpayers for it to feed into the electricity network at a comparable rate with renewable sources.
Catherine Rossiter
45 Bertram St, Fadden
It's all in the eye of the beholder! A report from journalist Adelaide Lang details Mr Dutton's speech at the annual LNP Convention held in Queensland on Saturday. Mr Dutton included in his claims of "Labor's trail of broken election promises", the pledge to reduce energy prices by $275. He claimed that had not materialised. Strange then that households are set to receive a $300 reduction in the next 12 months on their bills! Speaking further on electoral promises, wonder how the Queensland LNP leader, David Crisafulli, viewed the comments from the Nationals Leader, David Littleproud. Crisafulli has been emphatic that a nuclear energy policy will not be part of the Queensland LNP's plans to take to the election, nor will it support nuclear power if the party wins office. David Littleproud told reporters at the conference that if elected, the federal Coalition would have a mandate to pass legislation to remove the ban on nuclear energy. He further stated he would "expect that mandate be respected" by the states.
Maureen Blackmore [Mrs]
33/21 Snodgrass Crescent, Kambah
Another politician has deserted the party they stood for in the last Federal election and gone to the cross-benches as an Independent. This time ex-Labor Senator Fatima Payman who voted against her party on the Palestine issue. This has happened a number of times over the last few years both in Tasmanian and Federal elections where a politician gets elected on a major party platform then for whatever reason, departs that party and goes Independent. Surely the voters of that person would not be impressed as they voted for them as a candidate standing for a major party, not as an independent. I may be cynical but could it be that these politicians who have left the major party and gone Independent went through the process of selection and standing in the election on behalf of the major party with a pre-conceived plan that at the earliest moment and for any excuse, resign from the party and turn Independent. In these cases, the next highest vote getter for the major party concerned shoulder replace the person who has resigned from the party, so that party still maintains the original number of seats they had after the election.
Alan Leitch
262 Main Road
AUSTINS FERRY Tas 7011
XXXXXX
XXXXXXXXXXXX
The new boathouse on Black Mountain Peninsular (CT 8th July) is a worthy initiative. It will certainly benefit a new generation of rowers. But ordinary lakeside visitors will be disappointed by the building's massive intrusion into the landscape and natural environment of the West Basin. Land based users of the lakeside parks probably outnumber rowers by 500 to 1.
Canberrans don't want their lakeside landscapes to be built over. An extensive consultation with users of Weston Park in 2013 revealed that the most valued attributes of that park were the quality of the natural landscape and a lack of manmade structures. The sentiments were typified by the following comments: "The lack of development in the area, the feeling of being out of the city while still being close to the centre, serenity, forest setting, open spaces, lake views, connection to the lake, natural beauty, unspoilt nature, peace and quiet." Weston Park visitors numbered 1.05 million in 2012, and may be 2 million now. (Source; Weston Park Master Plan 2013.)
The lake is the central feature of Canberra. Yet surprisingly, the Statement of Heritage Impact for the new boathouse states that "Lake Burley Griffin and Foreshores is not included in the National Heritage List or the Commonwealth Heritage List, but has been nominated to the National Heritage List".
It is time to complete this heritage listing, or to include the west end of the lake and adjacent parks into the Canberra Nature Park. Please can the Government(s) make it a priority?
John Leech, Yarralumla
Ian Jannaway (Letters, 11 July) suggests "Stuff the Spanish Stole" would be a worthy follow up to the ABCs "Stuff the British Stole" program but infers that our national broadcaster is too biased to make such a program.
Maybe, maybe not. If it ever did, it could do so as part of a new series under the banner "Marauding invaders and their co-offenders". One episode could be "Stuff the Germans stole", another "Stuff the Swiss Hid".
The allies were guilty of significant looting at the end of world war 2, so there's another episode - an entirely separate one to that focussing on the Soviet Union's systematic repatriation to Moscow of a lot of valuable stuff.
And why stop there? A trailer to all that could be "Stuff the Chinese are stealing now" focussing on Chinese copyright theft and technological hacking.
Oh what fun the ABC producers could have if only they weren't all left wing ideologues intent on embarrassing our Anglo-centric powers that be.
Problem is, a lot of books have already been written and documentaries made covering these very subjects including the current "Stuff the British stole".
Keith Hill
46/3 London Circuit
New Acton
03 6249 3619
XXXXXXX
XXXXXXXXXX
Readers of this column may recall my incomprehension about why technology that has successfully delivered digital drivers' licenses to nearly 4 million drivers across the border in NSW since 2019, similar technology in use in South Australia since 2017, and on trial in Queensland, can't be used in the ACT (Letters, May 27). Unfolding revelations of "serious corrupt behaviour" by senior ACT government officials and the expenditure of $70 million of ACT ratepayers dollars, apparently for an HR project, but which delivered nothing, might provide a clue to why digital licenses are not an option in the ACT. It would appear that something is rotten in the State of the ACT. The outstanding question is the extent to which the rot extends.
Kind regards,
Ian Pearson
1/7 Bowen Drive
BARTON
I was very disappointed to read in his letter to the Canberra Times on July 11, Chris Pratt O'Malley's reference to Muslims as "uppity". Does he consider all Australians to be 'uppity, somethings e.g. uppity CoEs, uppity Catholics, uppity Islamists, uppity Christadelphians, uppity Hindus,let uppity Buddhists Uppity Jews or even my crowd, uppity Atheists. Or, should we only allow people who have no belief in anything, stand for Parliament? Surely, such attitudes are part of the original reason for so many of the troubles in the world today.
Personally, I support any belief that gives people comfort and security and are able to have the same respect for their fellow citizens. Need I say more about my view of so many of the childish, self centred, greedy, child murdering world leaders of today.
John Painter
Turner
Cartoonists do get a degree of artistic licence, but the July 10 Pope cartoon is frankly disgusting and irresponsible.
Antisemitism, especially since October 7, is a very serious issue in Australia, so for him to seek to downplay it by suggesting it only relates to protest against the war in Gaza is morally bereft. I wonder if he would seek to minimise any other type of racism or bigotry.
And no-one from the Jewish community is trying to conflate all criticism of the war with antisemitism, as Pope alleges, although, as Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said yesterday, when people apply a standard to Israel that they don't apply to other countries, there can be antisemitism.
Ironically, Pope accuses Anthony Albanese of having a tin ear, when his cartoon demonstrates that the tin ear belongs to Pope himself.
David Bates
62 Bill Ferguson Circuit
Bonner
It was disappointing to see the Australian Defence Force waste substantial taxpayer funds by conducting a flyover of four F35 aircraft to mark the Chief of Defence Force changeover on 10 July. These F35's each cost around $44,000 an hour to operate, and to see four of them used for this purpose at a time when many Australians are struggling to pay mortgages or put food on the table, shows just how out of touch with reality these self-indulgent senior Defence people really are.
Ian Hansen, Griffith
XXXX
XXXXX
The leader of the opposition has no credentials to his name anymore. He
comes up with some unworkable, unaffordable and generally scientifically
unreasonable 'solution' every week. I don't think he believes in his
suggestions himself. However, what he achieves is setting the agenda. He
gets a lot of media time and the Albanese Government is seriously
responding to it, rather then just going on with what they know is right
and timely. That is a serious error of judgment our country can't afford.
Ute Mueller
200 Scotts Road Lapoinya Tas.
Mario Stivala writes (Letters, July 12) that "after several decades of mainly army personnel as leaders of the Australian Defence Force we now have a naval officer". If we are to take several decades as thirty years, Admiral David Johnston is the third naval officer to hold the appointment after Admirals Alan Beaumont (1993-1995) and Chris Barrie (1998-2002). In the past thirty years two Air Force officers, Air Chief Marshals Angus Houston (2005-2011) and Mark Binskin (2014-18) have held the appointment. Four army officers, Generals Baker, Cosgrove, Hurley and Campbell have held the appointment of Chief of the Defence Force. In short, while the appointment is not rotational, each of the three ADF services has had about a third share with the best person for the job being selected.
Kind regards,
Ian Pearson,
1/7 Bowen Drive
BARTON
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.