How we need to prepare for the next pandemic

What would it take for Australia to be better prepared for a future pandemic? Some measures are in prospect, others yet to be tackled. First and foremost, building the skill base of governments, and particularly the Commonwealth government across multiple fronts - in planning, contingency planning, logistics, disease control (and the experience in the USA does not suggest that a Centre for Disease Control of itself, is sufficient), and technical and professional skills in the Departments of Health and Ageing.

