How we need to prepare for the next pandemic

What might we expect from the COVID inquiry? By most measures, Australia fared relatively well with COVID.
However, it is likely that more deaths could have been averted with better preparation in the early stages. Further, the toll might have been reduced from 2022-23 onwards had mandates been replaced with more public messaging around simple measures, especially for the more vulnerable like wearing masks indoors, keeping up with vaccinations and isolating when sick.
Given the inconsistencies in diagnosis between countries, a useful performance measure is cumulative excess deaths, and by that measure Australia fared better than most other countries.
And, at just under 1000 deaths per million, its cumulative death rate was lower than most other developed countries, but higher than the rates for Cuba, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and Iceland and Singapore.
That Australia did as well as it did, was not, as the former PM fondly supposes, because of the Commonwealth efforts he led. On the contrary, it was the states which did their best to bail the Commonwealth out for its manifest inadequacies.
So what did the Commonwealth get right? Firstly, the formation of national cabinet to facilitate a national response - even if the division of constitutional powers between the Commonwealth and the jurisdictions proved a little creaky in practice.
Secondly the economic stimulus package, even if in retrospect it turned out to be somewhat arbitrary in decisions on who was covered and who missed out, and there was no mechanism for clawing back funds from companies that didn't need the support. Maybe it was a bit overdone and helped fuel the subsequent inflation, but still, it kept Australia afloat in an hour of peril.
What could and should the Commonwealth have handled better? There're so many areas it's hard to know where to start.
Firstly, decisions about the rules for entry are the province of the Commonwealth - even if much of the actual practical arrangements lie with the jurisdictions. The Ruby Princess debacle ultimately reflected the lack of specification and monitoring of Commonwealth procedures for allowing entry to the country. And, in hindsight, restricting entry from countries other than China was somewhat delayed in these days of rapid movements of people between countries.
Importantly, while much effort was directed to identifying the source of new infections, there was no urgent investigation of the method of transmission, and it took far too long to identify the importance of aerosols over surface transmission.
There was no clear guidance about when lockdowns might be required in terms of severity of the condition, its transmissibility and infectivity timing, and immunity from vaccination and infection - and when they could be lifted.
And the list goes on: quarantine provisions, vaccine procurement, special provisions to stop carnage in aged care facilities, testing, mass vaccination and vaccination of at-risk groups were all sub optimal. Above all, COVID exposed the Commonwealth's complete failures in contingency planning and planning and logistics capacities required to meet the challenges for a national emergency.
Government responsibilities were in effect semi-outsourced to epidemiological modellers whose narrow views paid no account to the social and economic impact of lockdowns, let alone domestic violence and mental health. Epidemiology is a useful input to decision making but that's all.
The real heroes were the states and territories and particularly their chief health officers.
The jurisdictions had to step in for the Commonwealth to run hotel quarantine (very much a second-best option for quarantine facilities), COVID testing, vaccine administration, rescuing aged care facilities from Commonwealth neglect - in addition to delivering on their own responsibilities, particularly for contact tracing and hospital services.
While most jurisdictions did well, Victoria paid a price for the absence of field epidemiological services and while it no doubt played well politically, state border closures in Western Australia and Queensland almost certainly reduced the imperatives for vaccination.
What would it take for Australia to be better prepared for a future pandemic? Some measures are in prospect, others yet to be tackled. First and foremost, building the skill base of governments, and particularly the Commonwealth government across multiple fronts - in planning, contingency planning, logistics, disease control (and the experience in the USA does not suggest that a Centre for Disease Control of itself, is sufficient), and technical and professional skills in the Departments of Health and Ageing.
State governments need to ensure they have adequate, well-trained, field epidemiology units for contact tracing and infection control.
Commonwealth, state and territory governments need to have clear procedures for international and national border control including criteria for when such controls should be enacted and when they should be lifted.
Agreements between Commonwealth and state governments on the funding and operation of pathology testing, and vaccine administration need to be bedded down.
More broadly, instead of tackling things on the run, Treasury and Finance departments need equitable and effective policies and procedures for economic support measures which may be required in transitional periods when herd immunity, either from vaccination or from infection, is low.
And since this is an imprecise science, measures to claw back support which turned out not to have been needed.
Home-grown capacity for vaccine production, which may well have useful spin-offs for other diseases, is a must. Dedicated quarantine facilities, perhaps purposed for other applications in the absence of pandemics, are likely to serve better than ersatz hotel quarantine.
And, if there is a next time, make investigation of the method of transmission, as well as the source, a matter of urgent enquiry. Australia fared reasonably well but it can and should do better as there's no guarantee about the timing or potential severity of a future pandemic.
