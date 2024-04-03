'He will always be with us': Italian jockey dies from Canberra fall

Shockwaves were felt around the racing world following the death of Italian jockey Stefano Cherchi.
Cherchi died at Canberra Hospital on Wednesday due to injuries he suffered at Canberra's Thoroughbred Park on March 20.
The 23-year-old had been in an induced coma since being taken to hospital after his horse Hasime fell in the class 1 plate (1600 metres), with two other jockeys also falling from their horses in the accident.
Cherchi was treated for more than an hour at the track before being taken to hospital by ambulance with internal bleeding and brain trauma.
Family and friends from Italy, Europe and Asia rushed Down Under to be by his side.
The two other jockeys - Jeff Penza and Shaun Guymer - were able to walk back to the mounting yard relatively unscathed.
Guymer has since been diagnosed with a small shoulder fracture and ruled out of riding for six weeks.
The NSW Jockeys Association said Cherchi's family had been grateful for all the prayers and messages of support they'd received from around the world.
They'd been offering support for them since the moment Cherchi had the serious fall.
"With deep sadness, the Cherchi family have announced their beloved son Stefano passed away peacefully today," they said on social media.
"The family are very grateful for the love, prayers & messages sent by the racing community across the world."
Cherchi moved to Sydney to ride for Warwick Farm trainer Annabel Neasham at the start of the year.
Before that he was based in the UK with top trainer Marco Botti.
Special prayers were held for him at a church service at the Sanctuary of Sant'Ignazio da Laconi in Cagliari, the capital of Italian island Sardinia, hoping for a miracle to help Cherchi recover.
Botti said Cherchi had been like a son to him, with his charm standing out as part of his character.
His career had just started to pick up in Australia having ridden his second winner just days before the fall.
"We were devastated this morning when we heard that Stefano had passed away," Botti told PA.
"It's just devastating news for all of us. We knew it was a bad fall and we knew things didn't look great, but you live in hope and hope for a miracle.
"Hopefully he's going to a better place and we will never forget him - he will always be with us.
"His charm and his way of behaving with people, he was such a nice guy. For me, he was a little bit like a son to be honest.
"When he left for Australia, we had a chat and in a way I was happy he was going to try to have a career there.
"He had a couple of winners recently and things were just picking up and then this happened. Life is tough."
