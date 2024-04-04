Police investigating suspicious blaze near Barton Highway

Police are investigating a suspicious fire that razed a building, believed to be a heritage listed site, near Gold Creek overnight.
The fire was spotted by police on mobile patrol near the Barton Highway about 12.50am on Thursday.
ACT Fire and Rescue were called to put it out.
An ESA spokesperson said the property was "well alight" when crews arrived, with flames through the roof.
The fire has been extinguished but the structure has been burned to the ground.
The building was vacant and there were no injuries as a result.
The ESA spokesperson said crews from ACT Fire and Rescue may remain on scene through Thursday to take care of any potential smouldering in the area but there was no danger to the community.
Police have assessed the scene and deemed the fire suspicious.
They are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Crime Stoppers, quoting reference 7716264.
