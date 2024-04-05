Randwick preview: Best tips and analysis for Saturday's races

3. Zardozi looks ready to explode now fourth up. It's no coincidence that she is on the quick back up from the Vinery. The filly has raced twice on the short turnaround already in her career, and she won both times. Once in the Edward Manifold and then two starts later in the VRC Oaks out to 2500m where she gapped her rivals. What she did last Saturday was perfect. Showing a terrific turn of foot from the 600-200 mark, with the speed going on in the middle stages of the Vinery, before she just peaked on her run as Orchestral asserted her dominance late. Coming back from 2400m to 2000m as opposed go going from 1500m to 2000m perhaps proved the difference. The other positive for Zardozi is her record on wet track. It reads 7:5-0-0 on soft and heavy tracks. Only four fillies have won the ATC Oaks in the past 70 years but not many try.