The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/National Sport News

Randwick preview: Best tips and analysis for Saturday's races

By Brad Gray
April 5 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zardozi is tipped to win Race 9, ATC Australian Derby over 2400 metres. Picture Bradley Photos
Zardozi is tipped to win Race 9, ATC Australian Derby over 2400 metres. Picture Bradley Photos

Race 1 - 12:25PM WIDDEN KINDERGARTEN STAKES (1100m)

1. Espionage would have been a live chance in the Golden Slipper had he made the field. That was on the back of a luckless fifth in the Todman Stakes. Prior to that he took late ground off Straight Charge in the Silver Slipper over 1100m on a wet track. On debut, he won the Breeders Plate. His depth of form is far superior to anything else in the race. Having missed a run, he's been back to the trials where he was made to win his heat at Warwick Farm against older horses. Originally he was being set for the Sires' but this race looks perfect as a consolation for what has so far been a forgettable carnival. Nothing much has gone right for the Zoustar colt. Should tag the speed and there is plenty of it. Justifiably a short-priced favourite.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from National Sport News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.