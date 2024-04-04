We should have been making solar panels decades ago

It is interesting to see the government's latest attempt to establish a solar cell manufacturing facility in Australia.
The first was in South Australia in the early 1980s when Barry Jones was minister for Science and Technology.
We did produce solar cells but it wasn't viable when it came to establishing a full-scale, high-volume production facility because of the limited incentives then available.
All the expertise moved offshore with much of the university research effort finishing up in China.
The two main reasons were Australian wage rates and the difficulty of finding workers who would man a solar panel factory around the clock.
Any volume manufacturer from the 1980s and 1990s knows the problem only too well. Workers in Australia, justifiably, are no longer prepared to (or have the need to) work the hours and shifts needed to do this.
A third problem will be repurposing muscular mine workers to operate delicate equipment, wear the white coveralls, and troubleshoot the high technology of today's advanced technology manufacturing.
The $1 billion promised to subsidise a solar panel manufacturing capability in the Hunter Valley is misguided.
People will continue to buy cheaper Chinese alternatives. What should be subsidised is an industry that deals with those solar panels once they're damaged or at end of life.
The Albanese government was wise to resist a guilt driven knee-jerk decision to appoint an Indigenous person per se as the next governor-general.
It is encouraging that Sam Mostyn's appointment seems to be supported by a wide range of people, notwithstanding that the ABC in Canberra only gave it cursory coverage.
Her great and necessary challenge will be to work to bring all Australians together and rise above the adversarial shenanigans and self-indulgence of party politicians. Sir William Deane would be good role model.
We will forgive her for being a supporter of the Sydney Swans.
Eric Hunter (Letters, April 2) must have missed the memo.
Chris Bowen has already decided who will pay the profits of companies generating renewable energy.
It's us, the taxpayers. The government has underwritten the development of all renewables. They are on taxpayer life-support.
So why not add nuclear to the mix using "the market".
While the role of governor-general is largely a formal and procedural one, he or she is still King Charles's representative and Australia's executive head of state.
It is not good enough for the governor-general to simply respect our constitution and its history. He or she needs to be proud of our nation and, dare I say, actually love it.
While social media cannot be relied upon as a sole guide to a person's inner convictions, it does provide a window, and thus Ms. Samantha Mostyn previously labelling Australia Day a day marking invasion demonstrates genuine doubt about the sheer legitimacy of this country. No such view was ever expressed by General David Hurley.
I'm reminded of the mine collapse in Chile in 2010 when the last miner brought to the surface was given a pair of sunglasses by the president and then both men sang the Chilean national anthem.
It's that kind of patriotism that is required for Australia's top role, not a cautious or muted allegiance.
In the detailed artists' impressions, significant ribbons of greenery are shown straddling the south and north facing top-level floors of the ten-storey hotel being constructed with Bunda St and Garema Place frontages ("Luxury brand to bring 'world-class' hotel", March 31).
Much plunging greenery was also widely promoted in the same way by the same developer for its "Dickson Village" complex , particularly above the large, hard-surfaced public movement areas. Yet to date no such vegetation has been installed there.
The complex was opened by the Chief Minister in late 2023 and on-sold by the developer very soon after to Australian and US investment companies. No effort was made to start the greening component before these events took place.
How will the new "outcomes-focused" planning system address apparently misleading advertising and promotion?
How will it deliver far more substantial external greenery inclusions on and around new large built forms, to better meet the government's much promoted "cooling the city" objectives?
More timely and higher quality public-realm planning and better design by both government and developers is needed to counteract the urban "heat sinks" arising from the major "cheek by jowl" planning approvals.
The government's plan to make solar panels locally comes at the same time concern is growing about what to do with the waste from such panels when they reach end of life.
Shouldn't it be possible to use some of the parts from the exhausted panels in the manufacture of new ones?
The aluminium frames appear to be a standard size and shouldn't deteriorate in use.
I'm no expert (only a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering) but I find it hard to believe that the silicon in the active photovoltaic cells could not be melted down and refined to be included in the new panels.
Go anywhere in Australia and tell anyone you're from Canberra and it's highly likely they'll bag two things - the politicians and the weather.
The easy comeback on the politicians, of course, is that you sent them, so stop blaming Canberra.
The weather, however, is entirely different and if they're bagging it, well they're the losers.
In addition to a few hours on some absolutely glorious sunny winter days, Easter time in Canberra produces by far the best weather in the country. This past weekend being a case in point.
There's nothing to compare, but rather than share this little secret with the Canberra haters, I'm more than happy to simply enjoy the good times with my fellow Canberrans. We know better.
Thanks ACTCOSS and ACT Shelter for your timely demand for a far greater investment in public housing. The ACT government has sold down public housing over the last decade and sold out Canberra's most vulnerable.
Public housing is the only affordable housing for low-income and increasingly middle-income families as it's linked to household income. In contrast, community or "affordable" housing is linked to market rent.
This is a problem when rents increase much faster than household income (over 30 per cent in the last three years).
For example, the YWCA's "affordable rent" for a studio unit in Ainslie is $360 per week (see Allhomes). The ad details a required income range of $56,160 and $105,000 per annum.
None of Canberra's most vulnerable would be eligible. This includes people in receipt of government benefits up to a single income around $60,000. Over half of women fall into this income-ineligible group.
The amount of public housing needs to keep pace with this group.
"There was no better time to be launching a world-class new hotel in the CBD" said Chief Minister Andrew Barr as he posed with TP Dynamic's Tony Pan and Crystalbrook's Ghassan Aboud.
It is difficult to believe that our developer-centric Chief Minister could get it so wrong. Was he ever a member of the Australian Labor Party?
What Canberra desperately needs now, and certainly for the entire period Barr has been in government, is for our billionaires to build affordable government housing for the homeless, not luxury, world-class hotels.
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Article 1) declares all humans are born free and equal.
Albanese, an apologist for Biden, supported Netanyahu's IDF and cabinet while, rightly, demanding accountability for Zomi Frankcom's murder. This demonstrated minimal concern for 33,000 Palestinian deaths.
Rajend Naidu (Letters, April 2) asks why America supports Israel with military equipment. In addition to the influence of the US Jewish lobby, a major reason is to feed the gaping, insatiable maw of the US military-industrial complex.
According to Reporters Without Borders, 103 journalists have been killed in Gaza by the IDF. Now Israel has banned Al Jazeera from reporting in its territories. If the mark of a free society is a free press, Israel is no longer part of the rules-based order.
Michael Gamble (Letters, April 3) is very certain of Trump winning. As for his take on whether Rudd can effectively serve Australian interests, it does not depend on who the POTUS is. It depends on how the POTUS values Australia as an ally. Rudd is better placed than any to deal with Trump, Biden or whoever.
There's a simple solution to some people wrongly being given AOs and other awards (Letters, April 3). Means test them. It would also solve the inequity of upper-level public servants and powerful others being provided with additional kudos for simply doing well paid jobs.
Swearing is one of my faults: I usually only swear when I'm awake and on my own. I am usually a gentleman otherwise. A woman swearing would have difficulty convincing me that she is a lady.
I'm reaching out to person-centred community stakeholders who want to collaborate with me to 100 per cent lean into the ongoing uptick in silly phrases.
We now know the government and opposition policies for the public transport that provides four per cent of local trips and five per cent of local distance travelled. We eagerly anticipate their policies for car travel that provides 90 per cent of local distance travelled, and for walking and cycling that provide 21 per cent of local trips.
Congratulations to our new governor-general, Sam Mostyn, a Canberra gal of esteem. But why did she need the approval of a foreign monarch? Time for Australia to cut the apron strings, and grow up as a country in our own right.
It is encouraging to see football codes taking positive action to protect players heads to prevent brain damage. Why does the ABC promote boxing? This is a disgusting activity. The intent is to punch the opponent's head causing brain damage.
Thomas Wasserman (Letters, April 4) believes the indiscriminate killing of over 30,000 civilians in Gaza is somehow proportionate to the murder of 1200 Israel civilians by Hamas. Really?
