Bowral 'gussies up' for season three of Bridgerton

Season three of the swoon-worthy series Bridgerton starts on Netflix on May 16.
To celebrate, Bowral in the Southern Highlands is celebrating all things Bridgerton, including hosting an early viewing of the first episode - way ahead of all the other fans around the world.
Taking advantage of the Southern Highlands' olde worlde charm - its historic villages, rolling vistas and manicured gardens - has led Netflix to focus on Bowral as the place to celebrate the return of the hit series.
From Tuesday, April 16 to Tuesday, April 23, select locations around the Bowral will be "gussied up in their Bridgerton best for a glamourous week-long celebration of the coming season of the iconic Netflix series".
Local fans will also get the chance to watch the first episode of Bridgerton Season 3 at Bowral's own Empire Cinemas, weeks before it premieres on Netflix. There will be four free screenings at Empire Cinemas on April 22 and 23, with ticketing information to be announced on Monday.
Working with local businesses in Bowral to create a "fan experience like no other", Netflix will marry one of Australia's most beautiful small towns with the romance and beauty of "The 'Ton".
On Tuesday, April 23, the grounds of Milton Park will also play host to a regency-themed Garden Party, a "spectacular afternoon celebration that's set to be the envy of every debutant and gentleman in high society".
To register for tickets to the Milton Park garden party and the Empire Cinemas screening, go to:
Bowral is looking forward to all that bosom-heaving romance and intrigue. Destination Southern Highlands tourism and events coordinator Suzanne Hannema said the town "is abuzz".
"It's fantastic so many people want to get behind what we are hoping will be a wonderful event," she said.
Season three of Bridgerton will be screened over two parts starting May 16 and June 13.
