Wheelie Challenge calls for CEOs to roll up for wheelchair experience Advertising Feature

By spending a day in a wheelchair as part of the CEO Wheelie Challenge being held on August 30, leaders around Australia will gain a new understanding of the challenges faced by people with disability in the workplace. Picture Shutterstock

Australians living with disability continue to have higher rates of unemployment than people without disability.

Shockingly, two in five people with disability who have experienced discrimination in the workplace report their employer as the likely source, followed by their work colleagues.

The CEO Wheelie Challenge, which will be held this year on August 30, seeks to spark a broader conversation about fostering more diverse, inclusive, and accessible workplace environments for people with disabilities.

While people with disability participate actively in all aspects of Australian life, they are more likely to face challenges than people without disability, such as poorer general health and higher levels of psychological distress, and their rates of participation in various life areas are generally lower.

In fact, people with disability continue to have lower rates of labour force participation and employment and higher rates of unemployment than people without disability.

Embracing accessibility in the workplace not only supports a diverse pool of employees and customers but also fosters a positive workplace culture and demonstrates a commitment to workplace equality.

The CEO Wheelie Challenge is held by Sporting Wheelies, part of disability support and advocacy organisation Spinal Life Australia, to raise vital funds to support people with disability to stay active and healthy and connect with others.

Sporting Wheelies and parent organisation Spinal Life Australia are calling upon CEOs, executives, and leaders nationwide to register for the CEO Wheelie Challenge on August 30 to experience the daily challenges faced by wheelchair users.

Sporting Wheelies chief operating officer Dane Cross said the event calls upon leaders to evaluate their workplace's accessibility and show support for people with disabilities.

"Participants will see first-hand how simple things like navigating through the office or accessing equipment can be a challenge for someone with a disability," Mr Cross said.



"By spending a day in a wheelchair, leaders will gain a new understanding of the challenges faced by people with disability in the workplace and help create a more inclusive workplace culture."

In doing so, leaders can understand the importance of making changes to their workplace that will benefit everyone.

"This provides an opportunity for participants to reflect on how welcoming and accessible their workplace really is ... or isn't," Mr Cross said.

"We need inspirational CEOs to lead by example and show their communities they support the needs of people with disabilities. At the same time, accessing a talent pool that they may have never considered."