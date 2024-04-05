It's super easy to order an Uber ride now for everybody

Booking Uber rides just got super easy for older Australians with the recent release of their new phone booking hotline.
Many Australians who aren't comfortable in the world of downloadable apps have been feeling out of touch, alienated and left wondering what all the fuss booking an Uber is all about, until now.
The service has been aptly described as "a bit of a back-to-the-future moment" by Uber Australia and New Zealand managing director Dom Taylor, coming at a time when many things old are new again.
A phone-booking service could feel like a throwback to the days of ordering taxis before Uber's 2012 app launch, he said, but could encourage more people to try it.
"We often hear from riders whose family members want to use Uber, but are unfamiliar with how to navigate a smartphone," Mr Taylor said.
"Now, with 13-UBER, everyone in the family can enjoy the same effortless Uber experience, even without the app."
The 13-UBER service has been developed with older Australians in mind to give them greater accessibility to this form of transportation, allowing them greater mobility and connection.
"We're excited to be offering our 13-UBER service nationally, to provide older Australians with a little extra assistance, when they want to use our services," Mr Taylor said.
Uber recently launched a similar scheme in the United States that has been welcomed by senior advocacy groups, who know not everyone in their ranks are able or comfortable using apps.
This sentiment is confirmed by 77-year old pensioner from Narrabeen, NSW, Diana.
"It can feel quite isolating sometimes not having easy access to transport, so it's great to know that more options are becoming available with an easy booking process," she said.
Mr Taylor says the US experience has seen many new riders coming to the platform who haven't been comfortable using apps.
Figures from research commissioned by Uber has confirmed this feeling is widespread finding 9 in 10, or a massive 93 per cent of Australians aged 65 and over, feel more confident booking a service via phone call.
Of this age group almost half, 43 per cent, don't feel confident booking services using a automated, contactless online booking, while 44 per cent are unsure of how to set-up the mobile application on their phone in the first place.
Conversely, research conducted by YouGov showed 93 per cent of Australians aged 65 and over felt more confident booking services over the phone, giving hope the hotline will provide a new transport option for them.
It has been documented by the research that not being able to arrange transport easily is a pain point in the daily lives of Aussie seniors but with more options available 58 per cent said this would encourage them to go out into the community more.
And when older Australians do use 13-UBER they can be confident they will experience the same level of service and safety regardless of how they choose to book their ride.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.